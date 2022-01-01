Free
Psychotherapy is the treatment of mental health problems by talking with a psychologist, psychiatrist, therapists, or another professional trained in this field. In psychotherapy, the patient is guided through a process of discussing their issues with a goal of discovering root causes of their problems, raising awareness of when and how the condition manifests in their life, and ultimately allowing them to improve their quality of life through the reduction, elimination, or better management of symptoms. Also known as “talk therapy” or counseling, psychotherapy is one of the most important tools used by psychologists and other mental health professionals.
While some psychological issues may require medication or other types of treatment in some situations, psychotherapy can be a very effective tool for addressing many types of mental illness including mood disorders like anxiety or depression, addiction and other substance use disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In fact, for many patients, a combination of psychotherapy and medication may be the key for successful treatment. Psychotherapy can also be an important solution for solving issues between groups of people such as conflicts in a marriage, with approaches such as couples therapy or family counseling becoming increasingly popular.
Understanding psychotherapy is very important for a career in mental health, whether you aspire to be a psychiatrist, a couples therapist, or a substance abuse counselor. Even when approaches such as medication are ultimately required for successful treatment, the ability of a skilled psychotherapist to gain the trust of their patient and help them to open up and be transparent about their struggles is often an essential first step. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, psychologists earned a median annual salary of $80,370 per year in 2019, and typically have at least a master’s degree as well as professional licensing depending on their specific field of work.
Yes! Coursera offers a wide range of courses in the field of psychology, including opportunities to learn about the use of psychotherapy in a variety of contexts such as crisis intervention and addiction treatment. You can learn remotely about this important topic from top-ranked schools around the world, including Johns Hopkins University, Yale University, University of Toronto, and University of Sydney. And, because you can discuss course materials with your instructors during virtual office hours, you can practice your “talk therapy” skills with an expert live audience.
The skills or experience you may need to already have before studying psychotherapy can include the ability to have compassion and empathy for others. You may also want to have the soft skill of perceiving how others are feeling or what they may be hiding as they are expressing themselves. That may require the skill of being a good listener who can also understand another person’s body language. If you have worked in a health care, hospital, or psychiatric setting, you may already have the experience needed to learn psychotherapy.
The kinds of people who are best suited for roles in psychotherapy are interested in understanding, diagnosing, and treating complex and chronic mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders using various modalities, including the use of psychiatric medicines that may be necessary. The types of people well suited for working in psychotherapy are willing to learn advanced concepts such as the SSLD framework for relationship management and positive psychiatry, which is a dual approach to mental health. The right kinds of people suited for the field of psychotherapy will also be passionate about research into brain health, brain function, and neuroscience. People suited for roles in psychotherapy will want to work with individuals who may need to overcome psychiatric illnesses, such as depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorders.
A popular career path for someone studying psychotherapy is to become a licensed psychiatrist and work in an individual, group, or facility-based practice. Other common career paths include becoming a mental health professional who can work in various facilities, including ones that focus on substance use and addiction. Another common career path for someone in psychotherapy is to have advanced training as a psychiatric nurse who can assess, diagnose, and treat mental illnesses. The most common career paths for someone in psychotherapy require advanced schooling.
Some of the topics related to psychotherapy that you can study include alternative ways of wellness, such as yoga and mindfulness. Other topics related to psychotherapy include pharmaceuticals in order to learn how medications work in the body. You can also learn about traditional medicines from other cultures, such as Chinese medicine or Curanderismo, which is a healing art of the Hispanic/Latino culture.