Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 71 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Brain
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Neurobiology
  • Neurology
Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started in Medical Neuroscience

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Neuroanatomy: Introducing the Human Brain

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Neuroanatomy: Surface Anatomy of the Human CNS

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 129 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Neuroanatomy: Internal Anatomy of the Human CNS

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 160 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Neural Signaling: Electrical Excitability and Signal Propagation

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 142 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Neural Signaling: Synaptic Transmission and Synaptic Plasticity

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 226 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

