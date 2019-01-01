Duke University Logo

Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.

AI Product Management
AI Product Management Specialization

Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization

Data Analysis with R
Data Analysis with R Specialization

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization

Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization

Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization

Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking
Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking Specialization

Introductory C Programming
Introductory C Programming Specialization

Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Object Oriented Programming in Java
Object Oriented Programming in Java Specialization

Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization

Alfredo Deza

Alfredo Deza

Senior Content Engineer
Microsoft
Andrew D. Hilton

Andrew D. Hilton

Associate Professor of the Practice
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Anne Bracy

Anne Bracy

Senior Lecturer
Computer Science, Cornell University
Anne Pusey

Anne Pusey

J.B. Duke Professor Emerita of Evolutionary Anthropology
Evolutionary Anthropology
Bill Adair

Bill Adair

Knight Professor of the Practice of Journalism and Public Policy and the Director of the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media and Democracy
Sanford School of Public Policy
Brian Hare

Brian Hare

Associate Professor
Evolutionary Anthropology
Cam Harvey

Cam Harvey

Professor of Decentralized Finance
Fuqua School of Business
Candice Hopkins

Candice Hopkins

Documenta 14 Curator, Producer, and Author
Cathy Clark

Cathy Clark

Faculty Director, CASE at Duke University
Fuqua School of Business
Chris Wedding

Chris Wedding

Faculty
Nicholas School of the Environment. Founder, Entrepreneurs for Impact, Founder, IronOak Energy Capital
Colin Rundel

Colin Rundel

Assistant Professor of the Practice
Statistical Science
Dale Purves

Dale Purves

M.D.
Duke Institute for Brain Sciences
Daniel Egger

Daniel Egger

Executive in Residence and Director, Center for Quantitative Modeling
Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University
David Banks

David Banks

Professor of the Practice
Statistical Science
David Carlson

David Carlson

Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Civil and Environmental Engineering/Biostatistics and Bioinformatics
David Hsieh

David Hsieh

Bank of America Professor
Finance
David Robinson

David Robinson

Professor of Finance and James and Gail Vander Weide Professor
Duke University's Fuqua School of Business
David Schanzer

David Schanzer

Associate Professor of the Practice
Sanford School of Public Policy
Deondra Rose, PhD

Deondra Rose, PhD

Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Political Science
Sanford School of Public Policy and Department of Political Science
Dominic Tanzillo

Dominic Tanzillo

Dr. David Boyd

Dr. David Boyd

Hymowitz Family Professor of the Practice of Global Health
Duke Global Health Institute
Dr. Denise Comer

Dr. Denise Comer

Assistant Professor of the Practice; Director of First-Year Writing
Thompson Writing Program
Dr. Bruce W Jentleson

Dr. Bruce W Jentleson

Professor of Public Policy and Political Science
The Sanford School of Public Policy
Dr. Ram Neta

Dr. Ram Neta

Professor
Philosophy
Dr. Mohamed Noor

Dr. Mohamed Noor

Earl D. McLean Professor and Chair,
Biology
Dr. Jennifer M. Groh, Ph.D.

Dr. Jennifer M. Groh, Ph.D.

Professor
Psychology & Neuroscience; Neurobiology
Dr. Walter Sinnott-Armstrong

Dr. Walter Sinnott-Armstrong

Professor
Philosophy
Emily Boehm

Emily Boehm

Researcher, Jane Goodall Institute Research Center
Evolutionary Anthropology
Emma Jakoi

Emma Jakoi

Associate Research Professor
Department of Cell Biology
Emma Rasiel

Emma Rasiel

Associate Chair and Professor
Economics
Frederick W. Mayer

Frederick W. Mayer

Professor of Public Policy, Political Science, and Environment and Associate Dean for Strategy and Innovation
Sanford School of Public Policy
Genevieve M. Lipp

Genevieve M. Lipp

Assistant Professor of the Practice
Electrical and Computer Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science
Guillermo Sapiro

Guillermo Sapiro

Professor
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Jace Clayton

Jace Clayton

Composer, DJ, Author, and Lecturer
Jana Schaich Borg

Jana Schaich Borg

Assistant Research Professor
Social Science Research Institute
Jennifer Carbrey

Jennifer Carbrey

Assistant Research Professor
Department of Cell Biology
John A. Bartlett, M.D.

John A. Bartlett, M.D.

Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Nursing at Duke University Medical Center
Duke Global Health Institute
Jon Reifschneider

Jon Reifschneider

Director, Master of Engineering in AI for Product Innovation, Duke University
Engineering
Kara Walker

Kara Walker

Researcher
Evolutionary Anthropology
Kennedy Behrman

Kennedy Behrman

Senior Data Engineer
Envestnet
Kenneth Rogerson

Kenneth Rogerson

Associate Professor of the Practice
Sanford School of Public Policy
Kevin Smith, M.L.S., J.D.

Kevin Smith, M.L.S., J.D.

Former Director, Copyright and Scholarly Communication
Duke University Libraries
Kevin Liang

Kevin Liang

PhD Candidate
Electrical and Computer Engineering Department
Lawrence Carin

Lawrence Carin

James L. Meriam Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Lee Reiners, CFA

Lee Reiners, CFA

Executive Director, Global Financial Markets Center
Duke University School of Law
Leonard E. White, Ph.D.

Leonard E. White, Ph.D.

Associate Professor
Department of Neurology, Department of Neurobiology, Duke University School of Medicine; Department of Psychology & Neuroscience, Trinity College of Arts & Sciences; Director of Education, Duke Institute for Brain Sciences; Duke University
Lincoln Pratson

Lincoln Pratson

Gendell Professor of Energy & Environment
Nicholas School of the Environment
Manju Puri

Manju Puri

J. B. Fuqua Professor
Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business
Manuel Adelino

Manuel Adelino

Associate Professor, Finance
Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business
Mathias Hinke

Mathias Hinke

Composer, Researcher, and Professor University of the Arts (UdK) - Berlin
Merlise A Clyde

Merlise A Clyde

Professor
Department of Statistical Science
Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel

Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel

Associate Professor of the Practice
Department of Statistical Science
Nan M. Jokerst

Nan M. Jokerst

J. A. Jones Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Electrical and Computer Engineering, Duke University
Nato Thompson

Nato Thompson

Chief Curator
Creative Time
Nicholas Carnes

Nicholas Carnes

Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Political Science
Sanford School of Public Policy
Nicholas Saba

Nicholas Saba

Noah Gift

Noah Gift

Executive in Residence and Founder of Pragmatic AI Labs
Interdisciplinary Data Science (MIDS)
Orin Starn

Orin Starn

Professor
Cultural Anthropology
Owen Astrachan

Owen Astrachan

Professor of the Practice
Computer Science
Paul Bendich

Paul Bendich

Assistant research professor of Mathematics; Associate Director for Curricular Engagement at the Information Initiative at Duke
Mathematics
Pedro Lasch

Pedro Lasch

Visual Artist and Associate Research Professor
Duke Art, Art History & Visual Studies
Philip Bennett

Philip Bennett

Eugene C. Patterson Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Studies and Journalism
The Sanford School of Public Policy
Prof. Dorian A. Canelas

Prof. Dorian A. Canelas

Associate Professor of the Practice
Chemistry
Professor William M. O'Barr

Professor William M. O'Barr

Professor
Cultural Anthropology, Sociology and English
Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall

Lecturer
Computer Science
Stephen Cooper

Stephen Cooper

Associate Professor
Computer Science and Engineering Department
Susan H. Rodger

Susan H. Rodger

Professor of the Practice
Computer Science
Tana Johnson

Tana Johnson

Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Political Science
Sanford School of Public Policy
Timothy Dunn

Timothy Dunn

Postdoctoral Associate
Department of Statistical Science; Department of Neurosurgery
