Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Structure
  • Cryptography
  • Hash Table
  • Java Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Welcome

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete

Cryptography: Keeping Information Secret

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 111 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

GladLibs: Stories from Templates

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 72 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Web Server Logs: From Logs to Visits

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MiniProject: Vigenère Cipher

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

