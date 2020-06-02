About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Data Structure
  • Interfaces
  • Software Design
  • Java Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introducing the Recommender

Week
2

Week 2

Simple Recommendations

Week
3

Week 3

Interfaces, Filters, Database

Week
4

Week 4

Weighted Averages

Farewell

