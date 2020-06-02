Ever wonder how Netflix decides what movies to recommend for you? Or how Amazon recommends books? We can get a feel for how it works by building a simplified recommender of our own!
This course is part of the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Data Structure
- Interfaces
- Software Design
- Java Programming
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducing the Recommender
You will start out the capstone project by taking a look at the features of a recommender engine. Then you will choose how to read in and organize user, ratings, and movie data in your program. The programming exercise will provide a check on your progress before moving on to the next step.
Simple Recommendations
Your second step in building a recommender will focus on making simple recommendations based on the average ratings that a movie receives. You'll also make sure that each recommended movie has a least a minimal number of user ratings before including it in your recommendations. Throughout this step you are encouraged you use your knowledge of the seven step process to design useful algorithms and successful programs to solve the challenges you will face.
Interfaces, Filters, Database
In your third step, you will be encouraged to use interfaces to rewrite your existing code, making it more flexible and more efficient. You will also add filters to select a desired subset of movies that you want to recommend, such as 'all movies under two hours long' or 'all movies made in 2012'. You'll also make your recommendation engine more efficient as you practice software design principles such as refactoring.
Weighted Averages
In your fourth step, you will complete your recommendation engine by finding users in the database that have similar ratings and weighting their input to provide a more personal recommendation for the users of your program. Once you complete this step, you could request ratings of movies from those you know, run your program, and give them recommendations tailored to their own interests and tastes!
Farewell
Congratulations on completing your recommender programming project! As we conclude this capstone course, our instructors have a few parting words as you embark in future learning and work in computer science!
Reviews
- 5 stars78.90%
- 4 stars17.66%
- 3 stars2.05%
- 2 stars0.51%
- 1 star0.85%
TOP REVIEWS FROM JAVA PROGRAMMING: BUILD A RECOMMENDATION SYSTEM
It’s a great project requiring good application of java. Some steps were hard to follow but understood them after some time. A good project to end a specialisation course. Cheers.
I really enjoyed this course, it was fantastic, the lecturers explained well. Please come and enroll for this course, it was great and there was alot of interaction between other learners
This is a big challenge. If you decide to take the call, be prepared to learn a lot, struggle, have fun, and don't walk away once you get started. Great experience!
Outstanding specialization, Excellent explanation of the concepts and programs, Interesting assignments. Highly recommend this one.
About the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Take your first step towards a career in software development with this introduction to Java—one of the most in-demand programming languages and the foundation of the Android operating system. Designed for beginners, this Specialization will teach you core programming concepts and equip you to write programs to solve complex problems. In addition, you will gain the foundational skills a software engineer needs to solve real-world problems, from designing algorithms to testing and debugging your programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.