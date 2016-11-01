About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
English

Skills you will gain

  • Html
  • JavaScript
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
  • Html5
English

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome

Designing a Web Page with HTML and CSS

Week 2

Algorithms and Programming Concepts

Week 3

JavaScript for Web Pages

Week 4

MiniProject: Image Filters on the Web

