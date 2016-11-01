Learn foundational programming concepts (e.g., functions, for loops, conditional statements) and how to solve problems like a programmer. In addition, learn basic web development as you build web pages using HTML, CSS, JavaScript. By the end of the course, will create a web page where others can upload their images and apply image filters that you create.
Skills you will gain
- Html
- JavaScript
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Html5
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Welcome! In this module, you will be introduced to this course's approach to teaching the basics of programming, from building web pages, to writing programs with JavaScript, to making web pages interactive.
Designing a Web Page with HTML and CSS
In this module, you will learn the basics of HTML and CSS to design a web page. Over the course of the module you will build your first web page!
Algorithms and Programming Concepts
JavaScript for Web Pages
MiniProject: Image Filters on the Web
Really a good course for beginners! You can construct a clear background knowledge about programming, learn to logically think about programming, and practice JavaScript, HTML, and CSS step by step.
It Cover most Basic of HTML , CSS and JAVASCRIPT and builds a great foundation with help of some problems which are along course, Really this is great course for building a great foundation
I've been learning Javascript with lots of different online courses over the last 2 years and this is the first one that presented the information in such a way that I could understand it. Thanks!
A very helpful code which allows you to learn the simple of JavaScript HTML and CSS. Very helpful in building websites and an excellent course for beginners or even people who have never coded before.
About the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Take your first step towards a career in software development with this introduction to Java—one of the most in-demand programming languages and the foundation of the Android operating system. Designed for beginners, this Specialization will teach you core programming concepts and equip you to write programs to solve complex problems. In addition, you will gain the foundational skills a software engineer needs to solve real-world problems, from designing algorithms to testing and debugging your programs.
