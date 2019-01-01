Profile

Susan H. Rodger

Professor of the Practice

    Bio

    Susan H. Rodger is a Professor of the Practice in the Computer Science Department at Duke University. She received her PhD and M.S. in Computer Science from Purdue University, and her B.S. in Computer Science and Mathematics from North Carolina State University. Professor Rodger works in the areas of visualization and interaction, and computer science education. Her major contributions are developing JFLAP, educational software for theoretical computer science, and integrating computing into secondary schools with the Adventures in Alice Programming project by creating curriculum materials and providing professional development for teachers. Professor Rodger received the 2013 ACM Karl V. Karlstrom Outstanding Educator Award, the 2019 Taylor L. Booth Education Award, the Duke University Trinity College 2019 David and Janet Vaughn Brooks Distinguished Teaching Award, the ACM Distinguished Educator award in 2006, and she was a finalist candidate for the NEEDS Premier Award for Excellence in Engineering Education Courseware for the software JFLAP. Professor Rodger has written one book and over forty-five journal and conference publications. Professor Rodger is currently a member of the CRA-W Board. Previously she was chair of the ACM SIGCSE Board, chair of the AP CS Test Development Committee, and a member of the ACM Education Policy Committee.

    Courses

    برمجة Java: إنشاء نظام ترشيح

    برمجة Java: حل المشكلات باستخدام البرامج

    Introduction to Programming and Animation with Alice

    Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS

    Java Programming: Build a Recommendation System

    برمجة Java: المصفوفات، والقوائم، والبيانات المصنفة

    Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software

    Java Programming: Principles of Software Design

    Java Programming: Arrays, Lists, and Structured Data

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder