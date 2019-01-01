Susan H. Rodger is a Professor of the Practice in the Computer Science Department at Duke University. She received her PhD and M.S. in Computer Science from Purdue University, and her B.S. in Computer Science and Mathematics from North Carolina State University. Professor Rodger works in the areas of visualization and interaction, and computer science education. Her major contributions are developing JFLAP, educational software for theoretical computer science, and integrating computing into secondary schools with the Adventures in Alice Programming project by creating curriculum materials and providing professional development for teachers. Professor Rodger received the 2013 ACM Karl V. Karlstrom Outstanding Educator Award, the 2019 Taylor L. Booth Education Award, the Duke University Trinity College 2019 David and Janet Vaughn Brooks Distinguished Teaching Award, the ACM Distinguished Educator award in 2006, and she was a finalist candidate for the NEEDS Premier Award for Excellence in Engineering Education Courseware for the software JFLAP. Professor Rodger has written one book and over forty-five journal and conference publications. Professor Rodger is currently a member of the CRA-W Board. Previously she was chair of the ACM SIGCSE Board, chair of the AP CS Test Development Committee, and a member of the ACM Education Policy Committee.