This course is an introductory programming course that combines programming
with animation, using the programming environment Alice. You will first learn to tell 3D animated stories by programming Aliceʼs 3D objects. In particular you will learn how to set up a scene, to tell a story using storyboarding, to move the camera, and how to move and rotate objects. You will learn programming concepts such as writing your own instructions, repetition, making decisions, and grouping similar objects together. In the second half of the course you will learn how to combine the topics you have learned with event programming to build 3D games you and your friends can play.