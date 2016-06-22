This two-part course is designed to help students with very little or no computing background learn the basics of building simple interactive applications. Our language of choice, Python, is an easy-to learn, high-level computer language that is used in many of the computational courses offered on Coursera. To make learning Python easy, we have developed a new browser-based programming environment that makes developing interactive applications in Python simple. These applications will involve windows whose contents are graphical and respond to buttons, the keyboard and the mouse.
This course is part of the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Python Syntax And Semantics
- Logic Programming
- Python Programming
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 5 - Mouse input, list methods, dictionaries
Read mouse input, learn about list methods and dictionaries, draw images
Week 6 - Classes and object-oriented programming
Learn the basics of object-oriented programming in Python using classes, work with tiled images
Week 7 - Basic game physics, sprites
Understand the math of acceleration and friction, work with sprites, add sound to your game
Week 8 - Sets and animation
Learn about sets in Python, compute collisions between sprites, animate sprites
Reviews
- 5 stars91.17%
- 4 stars6.98%
- 3 stars0.96%
- 2 stars0.34%
- 1 star0.52%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AN INTRODUCTION TO INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING IN PYTHON (PART 2)
This course is the best course I have ever taken. It covers all the topics very well. And importantly I love the treat at the end of every week. The ultimate showdown between the two best instructors.
Fantastic Course, As Simple As that! It will both teach you the basics and get inspired to pursue programming, maybe for the rest of your life. Thanks Joe, Scott, and of course the tips one :D
This was a great course for me. The projects were fun and challenging. The video lectures were a little bit funny and well taught. The progressing level of difficulty was well designed. Thanks!
It's quite interesting and completing every mini project will give me great sense of achivements. But I think it can be more challenging if the templates were less detailed.
About the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
This Specialization covers much of the material that first-year Computer Science students take at Rice University, brought to you by the world-class Faculty who teach our master's and PhD programs. Students learn sophisticated programming skills in Python from the ground up and apply these skills in building more than 20 fun projects. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone exam that allows the students to demonstrate the range of knowledge that they have acquired in the Specialization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.