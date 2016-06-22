About this Course

Course 2 of 7 in the
Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Python Syntax And Semantics
  • Logic Programming
  • Python Programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Course 2 of 7 in the
Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 5 - Mouse input, list methods, dictionaries

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 111 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 6 - Classes and object-oriented programming

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 95 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 7 - Basic game physics, sprites

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 8 - Sets and animation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization

Fundamentals of Computing

