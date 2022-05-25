How could you program a complex "choose your own adventure" game? How can your soccer game determine goals, balls out of bounds, and corner kicks? You'll learn to do both of these in this course!
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
Nested If/Else Part 1
Explore conditional executing by learning about nested if-else statements. Use nested if-elses in examples where there are three or more options. Design your own conditional system, re-create Snap programs based on video solutions, and review some common debugging tips.
Nested If/Else Part 2
Continue with nested if-else statements with our non-interactive programming puzzles to check your knowledge. Get prepared to run classroom discussions on some challenging if-else statements and explore a different, free, online programming system -- pencilcode.net
Compound Conditionals Part 1
Learn how to create compound conditionals with and and or. Do an unplugged activity to see compound conditional apply in a soccer game. See how truth tables define the behavior of Boolean operators and and or and get the chance to fill one in. Create your own compound conditional programs using Snap, review others' work, and learn debugging tips.
Compound Conditionals Part 2
Deepen your understanding of compound conditionals with some pretty challenging classroom discussion questions. Learn about the design behind the Scratch programming language and read and use starter code in Scratch to create a soccer game that announces goals and various out of bounds situations.
About the Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
In the 21st century, computational thinking is a skill critical for all the world's citizens. Computing and technology is impacting all our lives and everyone needs to know how to formulate problems and express their solutions such that a computer can carry it out.
