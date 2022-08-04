About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prrerequisites

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Foundational academic and study skills for achieving academic success in college

  • Strategies for more effective reading, writing, test preparation, and time management

  • Proven tips for students taking STEM and other technical courses

  • Metacognition and academic mindset

Skills you will gain

  • Text marking
  • Metacognition
  • Time management
  • Campus culture
  • note-taking
Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome and Introductions

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Metacognition and Mindset

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Active Reading and Note-Taking

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

How to Study for Technical Courses

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

