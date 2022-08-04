The skills you learned in the military will go a long way toward helping you succeed in college, but if you’re looking for some extra support – or an academic tune-up – then you’ll find it in this course. We know that the culture of higher education is different from the culture of the military in meaningful ways, and we also know that one of the keys to excelling in college–especially for student veterans–is learning to navigate these differences successfully, right from the very start.
University Studies for Student VeteransColumbia University
What you will learn
Foundational academic and study skills for achieving academic success in college
Strategies for more effective reading, writing, test preparation, and time management
Proven tips for students taking STEM and other technical courses
Metacognition and academic mindset
Skills you will gain
- Text marking
- Metacognition
- Time management
- Campus culture
- note-taking
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Welcome and Introductions
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete
Metacognition and Mindset
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Active Reading and Note-Taking
2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
How to Study for Technical Courses
2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
