Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
Teach Computational Thinking. Be prepared to teach block-based programming in K-12 settings
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization you will complete four projects to support equity in teaching computing (access & standards adoption, underrepresentation & recruiting, diversity, and culturally responsive teaching) and four projects to support quality pedagogical practices for teaching programming (Pair Programming, Parsons' Problems, Debugging, Creative Programming Projects and Rubrics) .
Additionally you will complete the Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles Create Task and create lesson plans to support your students in preparing to succeed on the Create Task.
No prior experience required.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Sequences and Loops
How do we give instructions to a computer? Isn't programming hard? Not really! Whether it's giving someone directions to a nearby store or writing out some dance moves we frequently exhibit aspects of computational thinking in our everyday lives!
Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Variables and Nested Loops
How can students learn about abstraction by creating a movie scene? Or make an interactive map using lists? You'll learn (and do it yourself) in this course!
Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Conditional Loops and If Statements
Want to make a game that ends when you "catch" an object by clicking on it? Or maybe you get points based on how close you came? You'll do that in this class!
Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Nested If Statements and Compound Conditionals
How could you program a complex "choose your own adventure" game? How can your soccer game determine goals, balls out of bounds, and corner kicks? You'll learn to do both of these in this course!
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
