About this Specialization

In the 21st century, computational thinking is a skill critical for all the world's citizens. Computing and technology is impacting all our lives and everyone needs to know how to formulate problems and express their solutions such that a computer can carry it out. In this Specialization you will both learn several block-based languages, but using novel approaches designed to make learning programming easier. Covers most CSTA Algorithms & Programming Standards for Algorithms, Variables, Control, and Modularity: Levels 1-3A.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 8 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 8 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Sequences and Loops

4.8
stars
20 ratings
6 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Variables and Nested Loops

Course3

Course 3

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Conditional Loops and If Statements

Course4

Course 4

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Nested If Statements and Compound Conditionals

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder