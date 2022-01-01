University of Michigan
Sports are physical activities where people compete as individuals or as part of a team to win or reach an ultimate goal. They can be casual—such as a pick-up game of basketball in a park—or organized, like a professional National Football League (NFL) game. Sports are played for many reasons, including to improve physical fitness, financial gain, social interaction, stress relief, and entertainment. Archeological evidence suggests that almost every ancient culture enjoyed some sort of sports. Through the years, modern society has made it so that people of all ages, genders, and abilities can participate in sports too. For example, parasports are sports that have been modified so that people with disabilities can play, such as wheelchair tennis.
If you're a parent, teacher, coach, or someone who works with children, online courses on Coursera can help you learn more about how sports affect children. If you're an athlete yourself, a course about the science of exercise can help you understand your body better. If you're looking to further an already established career, a course about becoming a sports agent can help you take it to the next level.
Typical careers in sports go beyond being an athlete, although that's an option too; but from youth sports all the way up to the pros, teams need trainers, coaches, athletic directors, sports marketing professionals, and sports agents. If you're interested in education, you might want to become a physical education teacher. Anyone who is interested in combining sports with healthcare might pursue a career in physical therapy, sports medicine, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports massage therapy, or exercise physiology. There are several communications careers geared towards sports, such as sports reporters, sportscasters, sportswriters, sports photographers, and sports producers. You may work in television, radio, print, or internet media. Other careers that involve sports are sporting goods retail and manufacturing, fitness instructors, gym managers, summer camp counselors, lifeguards, and recreation center managers.