Sports play a giant role in contemporary society worldwide. But few of us pause to think about the larger questions of money, politics, race, sex, culture, and commercialization that surround sports everywhere. This course draws on the tools of anthropology, sociology, history, and other disciplines to give you new perspectives on the games we watch and play. It's the new and improved version of Professor Orin Starn's original "Sports and Society" for Coursera, which drew more than 40,000 students. We will focus on both popular sports like soccer (or “football,” as anyone outside America calls it), basketball, and baseball, and also lesser-known ones like mountain-climbing and fishing. You will never watch or think about sports in the same way again.
Getting Started! Games, Play, and Sports
Globalization, Nationalism, and the Politics of Sports
Race, Cultural Identity, and the Sports World
Gender, Sexuality, and the Rise of Women's Sports
Loved every Bit of this course! Sports illustrated with so many different perspectives, this course is a must for anyone who want to strengthen their bond with sports..
I Enjoyed the course the most. Best part of the course is the it involved the professors to enhance our knowledge and understanding about sports and its relevance in the society.
I enjoyed the course very much. It would be interesting to have an updated course since this one was completed to discuss and reflect on the increase in activism by athletes, especially in 2020
Professor Starn gives insight into the sports world and explains complex topics using anthropological reasoning in a way that makes sense to the average person. Great class!
