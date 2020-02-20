MM
Nov 11, 2016
I loved this particular course. The topics are relevant. Each topic is supported by historical facts and examples and how is it relevant in the present time. It was a great learning experience!!!
RK
Jan 13, 2017
This course tells us about how social customs and traditions have contributed to the evolution of sports and how sports has vice versa reflected the changes in social order of any age.
By Meghann J•
Feb 20, 2020
I loved this course. The content was well-designed around key themes, the readings and lectures were entertaining, and the course felt rigorous even though it only took a couple of hours to complete each week (including all of the reading). I will definitely think about how I participate in and watch sports quite differently from now on. There have been many recent developments related to gender and sport, and I'd love to hear what Professor Starn has to say on this - is he any more hopeful about gender equality in sport in 2020 than he was when he developed the course? I'd also be interested in a deeper discussion around cheating in sport. Thanks so much for offering this course!
By Priyesh S•
May 31, 2019
This was a really interesting course, gives lot of insight into the various types of sports in the world, explains the science and detailed theory behind some of the worlds most popular sports, not to mention a lot of trivia and history behind the sports and how it relates to society and the various cultural relations it has all across the world.
A wonderful course and a very fun ;earning experience.
Special thanks to Professor Orin Starn and everyone at Duke University for bringing this course and making it possible. Cheers
By Akash K 0•
Jul 24, 2020
I Enjoyed the course the most.
Best part of the course is the it involved the professors to enhance our knowledge and understanding about sports and its relevance in the society.
By Allison S•
Oct 30, 2016
This is without a doubt my favorite class that I have ever taken (especially online)! The videos were well done with the right balance of lecture, visuals, and videos. The quizzes were challenging, yet not impossible. My sincerest gratitude to Professor Starn and his team. I'm hoping Professor Starn creates more courses like this one! Thank you for stimulating my mind and keeping me intrigued!
By Rohan C•
Jul 24, 2017
Orin Starn has a unique and interesting way of communicating his ideas and knowledge. The course has helped me to deepen my knowledge about the relation of sports and society.
By Xiaolan T•
May 4, 2020
Really interesting course, definitely one of those I would recommend to everyone, especially sports enthusiasts around me. The course is not very deep or difficult in any sense, it's more about providing you with a comprehensive structure of questions that modern sports are associated with, and then offering a wide variety of materials that you can explore on your own, that includes both popular movies and academic publications. So for people planning to enroll, please don't forget to check out those amazing resources listed in the discussion section. I am very much looking forward to a more advanced version of this class. Thank Professor Orin Starn and the team from Duke University for the amazing work, it's been a great journey for me!
By Чаава И Р•
Apr 23, 2020
I would like to extend lots of thanks to the author of the course, professor Orin Starn and the whole team who helped in creating this course. I enjoyed and learned a lot about sports world and the society who is keen on sports. I would like to say that it was a great idea to provide us with the list of words beforehand( though I would have provided them not in one list but in separate sections right before watching videos) And I also enjoyed reading articles and extracts from books. Special thanks for the list of movies about sports that I unfortunately haven't seen earlier and thanks to the quarantine I will have time to do.
All in all, I would like to say that it is one of the best courses that I've takn om foursera.
By Elizabeth D•
Oct 8, 2017
An academically challenging, and remarkably insightful course, suited both to those who seek greater understanding and/or enjoyment of observing, documenting or participating in sports. Professor Starn puts his whole self -- literally, socially and intellectually -- into his teaching, making this one of the best courses I have ever taken up-close-and-personal or online. Thank you and bravo, Dr. Starn! You just may find me on campus at Duke in the not-too-distant future . . .
By Crys L•
Jul 6, 2018
This was a great course! I went in not knowing much at all about sports, and I think I learned a lot. Everything was easy to understand, and the lectures were easy to follow. Some of the readings were challenging, but in a "hey, I learned a lot and this made me think" way rather than a "this is too hard, I give up" way.
By Deleted A•
Aug 27, 2019
Sports and Society is tied for my favorite course that I have taken on Coursera.org. I majored in Sport Management, so I was familiar with a good portion of the materials. However, I learned new and interesting facts in the lectures and readings. Orin Starn made the lectures informative and the class very enjoyable.
By Ravi K•
Jan 14, 2017
By James Y•
Mar 25, 2020
A terrific professor with various-angled knowledge of sports. This course offers me a chance to know more about sports theoretically and comprehensively. I very appreciate all the hard work of Professor Starn. Wish I could meet you in person one day! Thank you!
By Joachim T L•
Apr 11, 2016
Professor was awesome. Very knowledgeable about various sports and how sports fits into the bigger picture of life. I really enjoyed the lectures and felt the reading was perfectly matched to the videos.
By Maithili M•
Nov 12, 2016
By Liu K•
Jan 7, 2020
One of the best courses that mixed interesting facts with theories. I study sports management, it's really intriguing to see how sports social values entwined with each other in history!
By Ashwien H•
Dec 29, 2019
I got insight in a whole new part of sports. I am a sports journalist, but did not know in depth about extreme sports and USA based sports, such as American Football and Baseball
By Shandelle C B•
Jun 23, 2021
I know I won’t be the first to say, Orin, you have made this course so easy & fun! The incorporation with your family & letting us into your home & life was honestly, so relieving & comforting. I’m here in 2021, & all of the content was still so very relatable. Everything was SO organized, SO well put together, the combination of inside & outside scenes was flattering to the eye…. It all just worked together so well. Thanks again! Nothing but success & happiness to everyone taking this course!
By Marie B•
Apr 7, 2020
This course provided so much information and Professor Starn, with an anthropologist's perspective, including so much interesting information. This is not just a course for athletes, but for all learners who enjoy learning about the intersection of many different aspects of life - from sociology to pop culture, fine arts, biology, anthropology and history. Professor Starn has a wide breadth of knowledge and an approachable lecturing style - and a good sense of humor.
By Santiago C G•
Jul 11, 2020
excelente , si eres amante de los deportes , disfrutaras cada modulo , cada lectura . Considero que después de realizado el curso no solo tienes este gran conocimiento acerca de el deporte su historia y relación con la sociedad y el hombre específicamente , también tendrás esa visión critica acerca de los temas tratados , acerca del deporte.
Literalmente no seguiré pensando de la misma manera acerca de los deportes ahora que finalice el curso .
By Robert C•
Oct 3, 2020
Professor Starn is awesome! Clear, concise, and super knowledgable about sports and its connection to all sectors of society. I recommend this course to anyone that is either really into sports or is just looking for a fun and informative class to take. While some lectures did last a little longer than I wished them to be, they were still, for the most part, engaging and fun to watch. Overall, an awesome class to take!
By Ane J•
Aug 20, 2020
It has been great to dive into topics that is not at all work related, for the sheer pleasure of learning something new. I enjoyed both the lectures and the readings for the course. I believe there are few bug en two of the quizzes (one being the week 7) but other than that I only have one comment: include womes as more than the minority, and maybe even some more reading material by women on women in sports
By Claudio N•
Jun 13, 2020
This was one of the best online courses I have taken ever. It was much much better than I could have expected. Orin Starn has managed to mix up knowledge, information, good reading suggestions and a touch of humor all together. The professor helped us to see all of the many and different aspects of sports. I would like to attend to a lecture from him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Congratulations!
By Randall W A•
Jun 14, 2020
I REALLY liked this online classes. I was never really ready for online but with this vires and all. I thought I will check it out. I,m happy I did. Now I don't feel holpless as I "STAY @ HOME" Order. This helped me fill that void and will help me out in the future as I,m looking to go full time in my baseball/Sports. I,m looking to becoming an International Scout when I retire in a few years.
By Ipek E•
Dec 25, 2020
This was among the most fun courses I've taken on Coursera! The professor is incredibly engaging and explains the topics in a very accessible, easy-to-understand way. The subject material is interesting and I was never bored when listening to the lectures or reading the assigned articles. I would definitely recommend taking the course if you are intrigued by sports in any capacity!
By Techy R•
May 8, 2022
One of the best courses you should definitely choose it.
In 7 weeks it will taught you the ups and downs going in the sports community due to gender discrimination, white people and black people etc.
You should definitely go for this course as this will help you to see what are the different types of sports, where it is famous and which sport/exercise is suitable for which people.