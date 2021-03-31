About this Course

2,006 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Morehouse College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Icons

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Reluctant Protester

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Commentator

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Organizer

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACTIVISM IN SPORTS AND CULTURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder