Sports have become an ever-present reflection of American culture, and an important symbol of the divisions and alliances in our society. Sports and political change walk hand in hand in America. The way that athletes and institutions deal with questions of race, economic hardship, nationalism, and political ties have become central to the way that we understand ourselves and our society. And yet, there are those who would prefer their sports free of controversy and opinion. Dedicated athletes, coaches, and media personalities have pushed back against this refrain, demanding to be seen not just as entertainers but as fully formed humans with political opinions and experiences. Their struggles against injustice have changed the face of America and kicked off a reckoning within modern-day sports.
Morehouse College
With expertise in leadership, civil rights, and social justice unique in the world, Morehouse College is committed to helping the nation address inequities and use innovation to solve global challenges. Morehouse is the nation’s top producer of Black men who go on to receive doctorates, the top producer of Rhodes Scholars among HBCUs, and is among U.S. institutions which produced the most Fulbright Scholars in 2019-2020. Morehouse is the only historically Black college dedicated to educating men, with trailblazing alumni including Nobel laureate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Academy Award-winner Spike Lee, and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.
The Icons
The history of activism and sports stretches to the beginnings of athletics in America, but perhaps the most iconic moment of protest was at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. In this module, you'll learn about the men who took a stand there, the historical context of the act, and how their country and the world responded.
The Reluctant Protester
Not all acts of protest are committed by people who consider themselves activists. In this module, you'll learn about NBA Hall of Fame honoree Spencer Haywood. At 19 he was the youngest American to win a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics. At 21, he brought a lawsuit against the NBA that would forever change the game.
The Commentator
What role do journalists play in activism? Is it better to use an existing platform, or to build their own? In this module you'll witness the evolution of Jemele Hill from ESPN personality to outspoken activist.
The Organizer
This module spans the career of Dr. Harry Edwards. As a sociologist and academic, Dr. Edwards created the field of sports sociology. As an activist, he has supported and counseled athletes in their acts of protest, from the Olympic Project for Human Rights to Colin Kaepernick's protest of the National Anthem.
This was a great course. I especially appreciate Professor Webber. Thanks for leading us, Sir! I hope there is more to come.
Well developed with a view to Sports and a Historical perspective. Best of its class by far! Thank you Chris Webber because I now realize you are a gentleman and a scholar!
Very educational and enjoyable experience. I would recommend it to anyone interested in sports, or activism (such as myself), as they would really appreciate the content of this course.
