J
Mar 31, 2021
Very educational and enjoyable experience. I would recommend it to anyone interested in sports, or activism (such as myself), as they would really appreciate the content of this course.
SB
Mar 23, 2021
Well developed with a view to Sports and a Historical perspective. Best of its class by far! Thank you Chris Webber because I now realize you are a gentleman and a scholar!
By Joseph A F I•
Mar 31, 2021
Very educational and enjoyable experience. I would recommend it to anyone interested in sports, or activism (such as myself), as they would really appreciate the content of this course.
By Stanley G B•
Mar 24, 2021
Well developed with a view to Sports and a Historical perspective. Best of its class by far! Thank you Chris Webber because I now realize you are a gentleman and a scholar!
By Rev. J B B•
Mar 21, 2021
This was a great course. I especially appreciate Professor Webber. Thanks for leading us, Sir! I hope there is more to come.
By Black C E•
Apr 15, 2021
awesome course