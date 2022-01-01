The University of Hong Kong
Journalism is the process of collecting, verifying, and reporting information to an audience. People have been sharing news by word of mouth for centuries. However, following the invention of the printing press, printed publications called newspaper began to appear around 1609. These early newspapers kept audiences updated on the latest events. Since then, journalism has grown to include a variety of mediums. Nowadays, it often takes the form of online and print newspapers or radio and television broadcasts. Podcasts, magazines, blogs, and books can also serve as outlets for journalists.
Journalism gives you the chance to explore and explain complex issues while dispelling common misconceptions. If you're passionate about empowering people through knowledge sharing, consider studying journalism.
Journalism is vital to free and democratic societies. In the United States, the Constitution demands freedom of the press. Because the government is limited in its ability to censor journalists, journalists can serve as watchdogs who report on the actions of powerful individuals and entities. Journalists also report on topics ranging from the weather and business news to developments in technology and sports. All of this information is intended to help the public make more informed decisions.
Effective journalists care deeply about the truth. If you're willing to set aside your own biases for the sake of accurate and honest reporting, you'll excel in this field. This field is also ideal if you're highly curious and love to stay on top of current events and talk to people. Newsrooms tend to be fast-moving environments, so you'll need to balance quick and critical thinking skills with clear communication skills.
Studying journalism can help prepare you for a wide range of jobs in the communications field, such as reporter, editor, or copywriter. Reporters are on-the-ground journalists who interview people, research events, and then convey their knowledge in print, online, or in a radio or television broadcast. Editors tend to work behind the scenes to ensure the information is accurate and communicated effectively. Because journalism classes focus heavily on writing skills, they'll also prepare you for jobs in copywriting, grant writing, and technical writing.
Online courses on Coursera can help you sharpen your writing and editing skills and improve your ability to interpret data sets. You'll also learn how to structure a narrative to engage audiences. Because journalists have the important job of amplifying consequential information, you'll also learn fact-checking practices and ethics of reporting.