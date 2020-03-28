Today, there is demand for people skilled in Sports Marketing. Organizations want your expertise to strength and grow customer bases and teams want to enlarge their fan base, attract new sponsors to their sport, build strong programs with existing sponsors, and run their fan conventions and other events. In addition, a wide range of companies recognize the value sports relationships have in positioning and building their brands. In this Sports Marketing MOOC, you will learn:
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is sports marketing?
Welcome to the first module of Sports Marketing. This course showcases sports-specific marketing strategies and trends. In subsequent modules, we will discuss how sports marketing is both similar and different from other kinds of marketing, but to start our course, we’ll provide a broad overview of the differing aspects of sports marketing and will also break down the components of sports marketing as a concept.
Sports Marketing: differences and similarities with other marketing
In Module 2, we will examine the difference between service and product marketing and why sports marketing has some overlap with both of these areas. We will also explore the world of event marketing.
Value: Sponsorship, Partnerships & Dynamic ticket pricing
This module will explore how to gain value in brand and sponsorship partnerships. Licensing and dynamic ticket pricing, and the potential value of both will also be touched on.
Sports communication: press releases, media relations, public relations
This module will cover the primary areas of communication in sports marketing. Sports-specific trends in public relations will be highlighted, along with specific examples. This module will also include a thorough overview of how to draft an effective press release.
Absolutely loved this course! Professor Lee, thank you so much for taking the time to develop relevant and engaging curriculum, including informative guest speakers.
I really enjoyed this course, it was very informative and easy to follow. The videos were clear and the graded sections were great. The course as a whole was enjoyable and would recommend to others.
Classes were easy to follow along and I loved being able to go at my own pace. The class material was clearly explained and the reading materials were all relevant. Great class!
Really helpful course covered a wide range of topics within sports marketing and assessments were really great at helping broaden out understanding in a practical way
