Profile

Candy Lee

Professor

    Bio

    Candy Lee is a professor at Northwestern University at Medill, teaching in journalism and in integrated marketing communications. Her specialties include sports marketing, content strategy, innovation and leadership. Candy Lee earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard University and her doctorate at The University of Pennsylvania and she also holds a masters in teaching. She co-created Northwestern’s online specialization in content strategy, consisting of several MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses). She is also part of the oversight team for Medill’s sports media and marketing initiative. Previously she was vice president of marketing at The Washington Post, overseeing multiple functions, from marketing to research, and originating innovative programs. She developed PostMasterClass, a series of online courses full of dynamic interaction created with experts from The Washington Post newsroom. Prior to joining The Washington Post, Lee was president of ULS Loyalty Services, the sister company of United Airlines. Lee oversaw a range of businesses that included united.com; the Mileage Plus credit card group; Mileage Plus program and its partners; media on planes and other business arenas. Just prior to United Airlines, Lee was managing director at iFormation Group, formed by Goldman Sachs, Boston Consulting Group and General Atlantic Partners. During her long career in publishing, she was president of Troll Communications, a leader in K-12 education, and publisher of Harlequin Enterprises, an international publisher in 100 countries. She has worked in many countries in publishing and retail. Lee also teaches graduate students in the Masters of Product Design and Development Management Program at the Segal Design Institute. She is involved in organizations across the Northwestern campus, including the board governing The Daily Northwestern. She is on several cross-disciplinary committees. Lee is a frequent guest speaker at association conferences and executive education workshops.

    Courses

    Sports Marketing

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Capstone Project

    Leadership Communication for Maximum Impact: Storytelling

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Ensuring Your Content's Impact

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Expanding Your Content’s Reach

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Engaging Audiences

    Organizational Leadership Capstone

    Content Strategy for Professionals: Managing Content

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder