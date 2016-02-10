Storytelling is an essential part of leadership. Effective leaders communicate to inspire talent to excel; to partner with investors and communities; to engage with customers and clients and to grow their impact in the world as part of a global community. Cultivating an authentic, trustworthy and compelling narrative is vital to a leader’s success. This course helps leaders find their own story through personal branding; develop storytelling success with all constituencies; initiate an effective voice for crisis; interact well through social and third party media; and communicate a vision for innovation.
This course is part of the Organizational Leadership Specialization
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Leadership Lessons From Great Brands
What makes a brand truly great? What makes a leader truly great? In this module, our first leadership lessons will be learned from great brands. Understanding great brands will then help you as you build your own personal brand.
The Art of Leadership Storytelling Made Simple
In this module, you will learn about the art of storytelling made simple. You’ll learn to use storytelling as a powerful strategic communications tool to inform, engage, motivate and inspire those key audiences that are critical to your success. You will also be introduced to the concept of visual mind mapping as a way of helping you to effectively structure your story.
Storytelling in Crisis: The Ultimate Marketing Event
Conquering a media-driven crisis means doing the "right" thing and then telling a fact-based story about it. In this module, you’ll learn that what you do and how well you tell your story is key to your crisis communication strategy. You’ll learn that the most effective crisis responders have planned for the unplanned and recognize that there is a big difference between knowing what to do ... and being ready to do it.
Leadership Storytelling and Innovation
Leadership requires an innovation mindset, but getting others inspired by new approaches or products requires storytelling. This module will augment your leadership communication capacity as you grow your organization.
Very good course with a lot of great speakers. I would recommend this course to anyone wanting to broaden their leadership and communication abilities
A very concise course on the storytelling strategy for leadership. The professors teach the course very well. A must take course for everyone.
Overall the course was a good learning experience, albeit not all parts are equally impactful. The by far best item is the Narrative Map.
Wow! Have to say this one wow. Gave me a new way of thinking. Excellent exposure to new and up to date knowledge. What a blast off!
About the Organizational Leadership Specialization
Equip yourself to successfully lead organizations through clarity of purpose and effective collaboration — by building and motivating teams; designing and delivering powerful stories; developing strategies to appropriately influence; understanding underlying customer analytics and applying innovative approaches to deliver impact.
