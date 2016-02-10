About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Organizational Leadership Specialization
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Innovation
  • Crisis Management
Instructors

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Leadership Lessons From Great Brands

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

25 minutes to complete

The Art of Leadership Storytelling Made Simple

25 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

23 minutes to complete

Storytelling in Crisis: The Ultimate Marketing Event

23 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Leadership Storytelling and Innovation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Organizational Leadership Specialization

Organizational Leadership

