About this Course

81,241 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Critically evaluate a range of theories to decode the components of persuasive communications

  • Apply a range of different strategies to a variety of contexts to build rapport, overcome resistance, and find acceptance

  • Develop skills to interpret the motivation of the audience and influence the way they think and feel to support your ideas

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(4,278 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The necessary art of persuasion: Understanding what matters to your audience

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Telling your story: Developing a dramatic narrative

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Connecting with people: Developing authenticity and building rapport

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Talk the talk: Creating impressions and guiding influential conversations

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STORYTELLING AND INFLUENCING: COMMUNICATE WITH IMPACT

View all reviews

About the Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization

Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder