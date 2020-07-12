An ambitious vision for the future of your organisation isn’t enough – how do you communicate this vision to get your colleagues on board? The ability to effectively communicate and persuade others is a key leadership skill. Traditional and common-sense models of communication and persuasion often fail to capture the complex nature of ‘influencing’. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) this course will develop your capacity to communicate appropriately in different situational and cultural contexts, making you a highly influential leader.
This course is part of the Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Critically evaluate a range of theories to decode the components of persuasive communications
Apply a range of different strategies to a variety of contexts to build rapport, overcome resistance, and find acceptance
Develop skills to interpret the motivation of the audience and influence the way they think and feel to support your ideas
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The necessary art of persuasion: Understanding what matters to your audience
At the heart of persuasive communications is a solid understanding of your audience and what they find appealing. This week you will learn the basic theory of persuasive communication, including models of information processing, motivational appeals, message acceptance, fast and slow decision making and rules of effective human interactions.
Telling your story: Developing a dramatic narrative
Effective storytelling starts with developing persuasive content, and then structuring a dramatic narrative that will spark the imagination. In week 2, you will learn how to apply storytelling principles like shaping the beginning, building the middle, and making the ending powerful. You will learn how to find the winning idea for your story, colour it with emotions, and use metaphors to quickly connect concepts in people’s minds.
Connecting with people: Developing authenticity and building rapport
Developing rapport and trust is a crucial aspect of persuasion, in fact, it crucial for any form of supportive human interactions. Often times, this means being able to read a situation and adapt the approach accordingly. In week 3, you will learn how to speak authentically, and how to quickly build and maintain rapport. The means by which this can be accomplished include the use of verbal and non-verbal cues and the techniques of matching and mirroring the body language and vocal qualities of the other person.
Talk the talk: Creating impressions and guiding influential conversations
Group meetings can create lasting impressions, which is why it important that they are well run. But, more often than not, such meetings are unproductive. Stress and tension in meetings are also common. In week 4, you will learn how to lead influential group conversation by planning an effective meeting, be aware of the do’s and don’ts in meeting, avoid groupthink, and how to make better decisions. You will also learn the power of impression management.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.41%
- 4 stars13.46%
- 3 stars1.69%
- 2 stars0.33%
- 1 star0.08%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STORYTELLING AND INFLUENCING: COMMUNICATE WITH IMPACT
Awesome. Both the tutors were amazing and skilled. The content is very good. Being a storyteller and learning. It is one of the best courses I have attended.\n\nThanks, Amit Khanna
I have really enjoyed learning this course, and professors made it so easy for me to understand the concept. As I was proceeding with the course, I applied some of the ideas and guess what? It worked
It's a course that sum up the most important skills you need to learn for your professional life. Amazing material and subject conducted in a very fun and appealing way. Thanks for both instructors.
An incredible course with amazing teachers. I encourage everyone to take this course! It's important to have the keys to a great storytelling and influencing through persuasion.
About the Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
The ability to influence without force or coercion is important in any organization and at all levels. Modern managers must master the art of persuasive communication, adapt to the needs of the audience, construct a good narrative and inspire the audience to act (Communicate with Impact). They must learn to design and negotiate both informal and complex agreements, and do this in diverse workplace cultures (Negotiate and Resolve Conflict).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.