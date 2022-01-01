About this Specialization

The ability to influence without force or coercion is important in any organization and at all levels. Modern managers must master the art of persuasive communication, adapt to the needs of the audience, construct a good narrative and inspire the audience to act (Communicate with Impact). They must learn to design and negotiate both informal and complex agreements, and do this in diverse workplace cultures (Negotiate and Resolve Conflict). The Specialization applies influencing methods in two areas of great importance: change management and risk governance. Successful change management eludes many individuals and organizations, so we propose a new approach to enable you to inspire and lead transformations (Manage Change). Similarly, in the post-financial crisis environment, many organizations acknowledge the need for effective risk governance but few, if any, have achieved it. We present evidence-based methods that will help your organization achieve its objectives (Engage the Board).
Leading transformations: Manage change

Negotiation skills: Negotiate and resolve conflict

Storytelling and influencing: Communicate with impact

Risk governance: Manage the risks

This specialization is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
