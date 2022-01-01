- Change Management
- Communication
- Negotiation
- Risk governance
Offered By
What you will learn
Apply a range of communication strategies to a variety of contexts to build rapport, overcome resistance, and find acceptance
Expand your knowledge of, and personal competence in, negotiation and conflict resolution
Develop a creative and practical change capability: the discipline of influencing yourself and others to achieve a purpose
Design risk governance structures to ensure that your organisation achieves its objectives, engaging all the relevant stakeholders
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The ability to influence without force or coercion is important in any organization and at all levels. Modern managers must master the art of persuasive communication, adapt to the needs of the audience, construct a good narrative and inspire the audience to act (Communicate with Impact). They must learn to design and negotiate both informal and complex agreements, and do this in diverse workplace cultures (Negotiate and Resolve Conflict).
The Specialization applies influencing methods in two areas of great importance: change management and risk governance. Successful change management eludes many individuals and organizations, so we propose a new approach to enable you to inspire and lead transformations (Manage Change).
Similarly, in the post-financial crisis environment, many organizations acknowledge the need for effective risk governance but few, if any, have achieved it. We present evidence-based methods that will help your organization achieve its objectives (Engage the Board)
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Leading transformations: Manage change
We live in a globalised world of continuous change. Your ability to successfully manage change will allow you to have a positive impact on your work and your life. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessment) this course will teach you how to effectively influence change by developing a ‘change mindset’, creating a productive change cycle, and leading yourself and others on the change journey. You will learn how to re-imagine change by redefining the change problem and developing a balanced and reflective change mindset. Change is inevitable but you can influence how it affects your organisation.
Negotiation skills: Negotiate and resolve conflict
Modern organisations are characterised by increasingly higher levels of uncertainty, complexity and diversity. In our current globalised work environment, how can you manage the power and politics that persistently influence organisational decision-making? Being savvy about organisational politics and having the nous to negotiate and resolve conflict is a critical capability for managers at all levels. This course will develop your negotiation and conflict resolution skills – crucial to becoming a positive influence in your organisation. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will conceptualise and measure power and politics; analyse and develop strategies for influencing stakeholders; and learn how to act with integrity and purpose when ‘playing politics’.
Storytelling and influencing: Communicate with impact
An ambitious vision for the future of your organisation isn’t enough – how do you communicate this vision to get your colleagues on board? The ability to effectively communicate and persuade others is a key leadership skill. Traditional and common-sense models of communication and persuasion often fail to capture the complex nature of ‘influencing’. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) this course will develop your capacity to communicate appropriately in different situational and cultural contexts, making you a highly influential leader.
Risk governance: Manage the risks
All organisations must grapple with fundamental issues at the heart of governance: who are our stakeholders? What are their objectives? How can we ensure these objectives are met as effectively as possible? How can we ensure all legitimate stakeholders are treated fairly? Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) this course will teach you how to address these questions and how a sound governance structure and comprehensive risk management framework can support you and your organisation in achieving its objectives. You will consider contemporary ethical issues and devise practical responses to them, and finally, you’ll discover that your future ‘influencing’ challenge will be to encourage all members of your organisation to understand their role in serving your organisation’s stakeholders.
Instructors
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.