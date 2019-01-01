Brenda is a strategist who creates value for organisations and communities by engaging with stakeholders across private, public, academic and non-profit sectors. Brenda has led and developed major transformation projects in Australia, Europe, USA and Puerto Rico. One of her proudest achievements has been leading a successful research consultancy project on the role of philanthropy in health and medical research for a national foundation, which has inspired a multi-million dollar initiative across several continents. Brenda has co-developed the ‘Manage Change’ course and is collaborating with Prof Richard Badham on Ironies of Organizational Change: Introduction to Change Management and Organizational Theory (Edward Elgar, forthcoming). Brenda is passionate about yoga, Pilates, world travel and Puerto Rico.