About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Design successful change initiatives by adopting a balanced and reflective change mindset

  • Create change cycles that effectively apply tools and techniques for orienting, performing, and evaluating change

  • Generate leadership strategies that are mindful of the complexity and challenges of change and mobilise energy for transformation

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Re-imagining change 1: The change problem

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Re-imagining change 2: Icebergs & death valleys

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Creating a change cycle 1: Maps & orientation

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Creating a change cycle 2: Masks & performance

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization

Frequently Asked Questions

