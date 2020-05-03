We live in a globalised world of continuous change. Your ability to successfully manage change will allow you to have a positive impact on your work and your life. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessment) this course will teach you how to effectively influence change by developing a ‘change mindset’, creating a productive change cycle, and leading yourself and others on the change journey. You will learn how to re-imagine change by redefining the change problem and developing a balanced and reflective change mindset. Change is inevitable but you can influence how it affects your organisation.
This course is part of the Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Design successful change initiatives by adopting a balanced and reflective change mindset
Create change cycles that effectively apply tools and techniques for orienting, performing, and evaluating change
Generate leadership strategies that are mindful of the complexity and challenges of change and mobilise energy for transformation
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Re-imagining change 1: The change problem
‘We can’t solve a problem with the same type of thinking that we used in creating it.’ –– Albert Einstein
Re-imagining change 2: Icebergs & death valleys
‘Education is not filling a bucket, but lighting a fire.’ –– W.B.Yeats. You already have the knowledge necessary to manage change in your head, your heart and your hands. This knowledge is embedded in the cultural images and counter-images of what managing change involves. This week will help you appreciate the degree to which this is the case and get out of your own way in applying what, in a sense, you already know.
Creating a change cycle 1: Maps & orientation
‘The Map is not the territory.’ –– Alfred Korzybski. If change is a journey, what type of journey is it? And what do we need to guide us along the way? This week will provide you with the tools necessary to map out the path you need to take and revise this map along the way. You will learn how to apply the three key mapping tools: ‘gap analysis’; ‘forcefield analysis’ and ‘route analysis’. In combination, these three provide you with a GPS for navigating the complex and often treacherous journey of change.
Creating a change cycle 2: Masks & performance
‘All the world’s a stage, and we are but players on it.’ –– William Shakespeare. Knowing what to do to manage change is one thing. Knowing how to do it is another. While the route map outlines what you need to do, you have to decide how to do it, in context and with other people. How change plans are executed is always a performance, the artful exercise of influence in time, in space and in conditions that are often not of our choosing. This week you will discover the performances you will have to give, the masks you will be required to wear, the tensions and dilemmas you will encounter, and why influencing yourself is central to your ability to influence others.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.52%
- 4 stars19.75%
- 3 stars3.29%
- 2 stars0.65%
- 1 star0.76%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING TRANSFORMATIONS: MANAGE CHANGE
Very structured course, connecting the dots to studies and literature in a good way. Further reading points you to additional helpful online resources.
This course should be required for anyone in a leadership role, especially leaders that want to improve their results in lasting business transformations.
I really enjoyed this course! The pace was manageable, the content was engaging and the mix of video lectures, reading and quizzes kept me engaged. Would recommend!
I think it was a bit too theoretical and abstract. I would prefer if it had more examples of tools to be better prepared for changes, like the tools on Lesson 3.
About the Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
The ability to influence without force or coercion is important in any organization and at all levels. Modern managers must master the art of persuasive communication, adapt to the needs of the audience, construct a good narrative and inspire the audience to act (Communicate with Impact). They must learn to design and negotiate both informal and complex agreements, and do this in diverse workplace cultures (Negotiate and Resolve Conflict).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.