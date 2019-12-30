LM
Aug 13, 2020
This course brought me a lot of insight to work transformation projects. This will be helpful in these days where companies and people themselves need capabilities to overcome uncertainty times.
XS
Apr 13, 2020
It was a very comprehensive and interesting course. I couldn't wait to go through and listen to all the videos and readings.\n\nI found it very useful for my personal and professional growth
By Veronica B•
Dec 30, 2019
The material is absolutely amazing: hardly ever have I come across such a good MOOC! Right level of detail, engaging videos and good added material. The level of work was very manageable and I feel like I learnt a lot.
HOWEVER: The final assignment was dreadful. Instructions were not at all clear to anyone, so it was really hard do, evaluate, and get a fair review. I feel the final assignment (peer review) bared no relation to the content, and was not at all the right way to gauge who had worked through the materials. Please consider improvement on this!
By xaira s•
Apr 14, 2020
It was a very comprehensive and interesting course. I couldn't wait to go through and listen to all the videos and readings.
I found it very useful for my personal and professional growth
By Sigrid A•
May 2, 2021
When submitting my initial review of this course, I neglected to include a narrative. After considering the richness and relevance of the course content and the way it was organized, illustrated, and delivered, I had to say more. This course is outstanding! If you work in an organization where change initiatives are commonplace, but leave a lot to be desired, this course explains why and what to do about it. The course has been so helpful, I'm now reading Dr. Badham's book on which the course is based. I intend to greatly influence how my organization approaches change initiatives so that we are more mindful of all the things we don't currently talk about. Thank you for an excellent and perfectly executed experience!
By Ondřej S•
Apr 28, 2020
I could not believe that I found this course! As a project manager I have been working on various changes in the past 20 years and this program addressed all the complexity and simply named the concepts that should help any beginner or advanced user. Thank you for broadening my horizons and I am sure I will keep using all the suggestions in my current transformation program in Nordic Telecom in the Czech Republic.
By Zach M•
Jul 14, 2020
This was a great course. Most often the focus on business is about process and plans, but not the people behind them. The instructor and use of multimedia were engaging compared to other Coursera classes, and the course concepts were taught in a way that is easy to comprehend and remember. Highly recommend.
By Bernard D V•
Mar 6, 2020
An original course about change management. The concepts are clearly explained, it's great. The content is rich and helpful. There is a lot of images, metaphors and quotes (maybe too much quotes) that will help you understand this course through a great storytelling and an excellent course structure.
By Andrew H•
Apr 11, 2020
I think this is a great course. The simple imagery is very helpful as a framework to teach the concepts around, and makes the lessons very memorable and quick to recall. I feel I can apply what I learned immediately at my current organization and in the future.
By Coach A•
Nov 13, 2019
An excellent course in change management. The approach is very unique and very effective. The course sets high standards for passing the course, which is a reflection of the high-quality standard of the course as well. I thoroughly enjoyed the course.
By Sally P W•
Oct 30, 2019
An absolutely amazing course.It is everything I hoped for and more. I have already recommended it to my colleagues & others and will continue to do so in the future. Many thanks to the authors/presenters and Macquarie University.
By Gabriela P•
Apr 26, 2020
Liked very much the course. Good explanations, that lead you to reflect about you own change and those things you effectively need to perform change in your company.
I highly recommend it.
By Nick W•
Nov 26, 2019
An excellent course that offers more than the basic change story. Hard enough to work but soft enough to get most people thinking. Congratulations.
By Saurabh B•
Mar 29, 2020
Very useful and relevant course for anyone getting ready for Change, tools provide are simple and easy to apply in real life!
By Srinivasan K•
Dec 27, 2019
The best course on transformation stream every i came across. I like the concept of 3 M presented in this course. Thank you
By Anil S•
Mar 11, 2020
A fantastic journey of the Change journey. Great content, which is easily digestible.
Thank you
A.S.
By Andreas W•
May 27, 2021
Very good course so far (just completed Week 1)! However, I would've preferred to simply be able to purchase this course individually as opposed to having to subscribe to the program.
By Sarah S•
Apr 27, 2020
Really great introduction to change management and leading transformation.
I liked the short videos, the recaps at the end of every video and the additional recommended reading!
By MD I H K•
Aug 5, 2020
Interesting course, definitely lot to learn and reflect from it. However I found the course to be theory heavy. Too many references of books, quotes and philosophy confused key learning of each lecture. No downloadable course material to study and reflect. Lecture sound quality was not good. Quizzes were either too contextual or philosophy focused. I thoroughly enjoyed week 4, which included a very interesting case based quiz.
By Rachel H•
Mar 24, 2020
I un-enrolled because it felt like a plug for something, but I was not sure what I was being sold. I especially felt this way because of the music. All weirdo networking event videos have that type of music. I made it through 2 weeks before I gave up on it.
By May N•
Jun 14, 2020
An amazing course. I am a change management practitioner, and IT professional and an MBA holder. This course provided me with what I was looking for. It is very different from attending other change management training where the main intention is to capitalize and commercialize one change management approach to create rigid artifacts that lead to dealing with change using a "project management" approach.
I was so impressed by the lecturer, the richness of the images and the metaphors used in the course which can definitely be used and apply to real life change or transformation initiatives. The whole course was so inspiring.
I definitely recommend the course, and I myself decided to go for the other 4 courses recommended.
By Tanu G•
Jan 17, 2022
Great course. It was a profitable investment of my time. With lots of learning derived from this course: not just a theory of ideal situation but the realities looked from different perspectives: the promethean and Machiavelli paradoxes is relatable in the current situations and the most important: being aware of the gaps; Know that and know How. After making myself aware of 'Know that' of change Management, I am driven to focus on 'Know How' part of it. I would recommend many more connections in my network to take this course.
By Altynay M•
Jun 24, 2020
Hello. I am Altynay from Kazakhstan. I enjoyed the course very much. Each step, each week, and each additional reading or a video were very exciting to explore, to test, and to learn. The familiarization with the practice gap helped me to realize that I know What to do with my doctoral research, but I do not want HOW to do it. Knowing this helped me to reflect that uncertainty and unpredictability stops me moving forward! But being aware of all barriers calms me down and keep me optimistic. So thank you! And good luck!
By Cuauhtémoc G C•
May 4, 2022
Great course with up-to-date ideas, analogies, examples, and top-notch material. Recommended for all professionals growing into a leadership position, companies going under mergers or acquisitions, restructurations, down-sizing, exponential growth, or downsizing. After the Covid-19 crisis, the supply chain disruptions, inflation, war, new disruptive technologies, etc. Change is the new topic and the world will not be quite the same as it was just 2-3 years ago. This course will help you navigate through much of that.
By Ranil A•
Jun 14, 2020
This is a fantastic course that is extremely relevant to anyone grappling with change in a business environment. The course is organized well and the video lectures are excellent. Do read and watch the additional material, you’ll find some fascinating content. Upon reflection, I’ve learnt a lot during the last six weeks, and the course has helped changed my perspective about managing change, particularly around how I can influence the outcomes I seek. Highly recommended.
By Olga M H•
Oct 13, 2020
One of the most inspiring trainings I have ever taken. All managers are normally trained on technical disciplines, but rarely on how to become and adaptative leader, how to inspire and lead people. Thanks so much to Dr. Richard Badham for the insights, the theory and the advise, but mainly for the well prepared and documented content and the clarity of the ideas behind Leading transformations: Manage change.
By Ajisafe O O•
Jul 18, 2020
I liked this course. I liked the illustrations used. What I liked the most was that there were no peer review assignments in this course, which makes it so much easier to complete the course. Also the quizzes were not difficult and I could learn more from the feedback that was sent if I didn't get above the pass mark.
I would like to thank the teacher of this course and the coursera team. Till next time!