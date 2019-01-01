Richard is a Professor of Management and International Consultant and Invited Speaker in leadership, change and innovation. He has consulted internationally for governments in Europe, Asia and Australia, for global companies such as BHP, Ford and James Hardies, and has been a Visiting Professorial Fellow at Yale and a Visiting Professor in Berlin the year the Wall came down. Richard’s articles and books on leadership and change have been published in the Harvard Business Review in the US, and by Sage and Edward Elgar in the UK, most recently Ironies of Organizational Change: Introduction to Change Management and Organizational Theory (Edward Elgar, forthcoming). Richard has four children, plays competitive tennis and is a die-hard Nordic-Noir movie addict.