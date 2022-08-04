About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Beginner Level

A graduate-level student or at least two years of business experience.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • 4. Develop communication processes during change management planning
  • 2. Develop a successful change management team and define roles and responsibilities
  • 5. Evaluate the results and outcomes of change through KPI analysis
  • 1. Understand the meaning of organizational change management and what leaders need to understand regarding the reasons for change
  • 3. Create a Change Management Communication Framework
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Beginner Level

A graduate-level student or at least two years of business experience.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Leading Organizational Change

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Core Fundamentals of Organizational Change

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Module 2: Implementing Change

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Module 3: Evaluating Change

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization

Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder