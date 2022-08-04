One of the most challenging problems facing leaders today is navigating change. This course presents a framework for managing change in your team, department, or organization. In this course, participants will understand the fundamentals of change, how to make change happen, and how to evaluate the outcomes. Additionally, the course content discusses creating a change management team and specifies individual roles and responsibilities to communicate the need for change successfully. While providing the best methods for managing change in leadership, processes, culture, and technology, the course also examines strategies for overcoming resistance to change.
This course is part of the Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A graduate-level student or at least two years of business experience.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- 4. Develop communication processes during change management planning
- 2. Develop a successful change management team and define roles and responsibilities
- 5. Evaluate the results and outcomes of change through KPI analysis
- 1. Understand the meaning of organizational change management and what leaders need to understand regarding the reasons for change
- 3. Create a Change Management Communication Framework
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A graduate-level student or at least two years of business experience.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Leading Organizational Change
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
5 hours to complete
Module 1: Core Fundamentals of Organizational Change
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Module 2: Implementing Change
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Module 3: Evaluating Change
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
About the Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.