- Strategic Leadership
- leading a diverse workforce
- Change Management
- leading teams
- Leadership
- Understand the difference between leadership and management
- Determine your leadership style
- Define leadership
- Assist in leading your organization to change management
- Develop your leadership philosophy
- Attract and retain a diverse team of employees
- Increase collaboration by implementing strategies for team performance
Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Taking your leadership to the next level. Learn 4D Leadership, team culture dynamics, leading remote workers and a diverse workforce, along with organizational change management and so much more.
What you will learn
Which leadership style you have
How to lead instead of just manage
How to lead in time of crisis
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Besides quizzes and discussions, learners will be challenged by projects that help them define leadership and create a presentation highlighting a living example; address conflict by developing a conflict resolution plan; and utilize a Crisis Management and Communication Plan Template to develop a Crisis Management and Communication Plan.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
