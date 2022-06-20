Fundação Instituto de Administração
Leading Transformation
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Leading Transformation

This course is part of Leadership for the future Specialization

Taught in English

Viviane Mansi

Instructor: Viviane Mansi

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Leadership for the future Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

At the end of the first week, participants will have broadened their view of the depth of what we call business transformations and will be aware that the need for this process comes from the aspirations and concrete changes we are living in our society. This first week prepares the class for the next content.

What's included

5 videos18 readings1 quiz

Throughout this week, participants should reflect on their leadership skills, recognizing key aspects that can be key to driving a transformation.

What's included

5 videos10 readings1 quiz

This week, our focus will be to look at the concept of dialogue in-depth to apply it daily as a master resource to drive transformational. The principle is that dialogue is a key tool for leaders engage their teams into transformation.

What's included

4 videos8 readings1 discussion prompt

This week, we will emphasize the importance of processes in conducting business transformations. While a good outcome depends on good vision and energy to drive change, we will see that having a clear and well-defined process will be key to lasting success.

What's included

4 videos6 readings1 quiz

The goal of this last week is to reflect and bring tools for long-term transformation management. At the beginning of the process, the energy is high, and many advances happen. However, this is a long process, which will be incorporated little by little into the organization. This chapter is dedicated to recognizing long-term aspects that can sustain transformation and deal with natural problems of this kind of process.

What's included

4 videos6 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Viviane Mansi
Fundação Instituto de Administração
2 Courses113 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions