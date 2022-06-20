This course was developed for professionals from any area or industry to use communication strategically to improve their management and business understanding. There is no mandatory prerequisite but having business experience will help participants make the most of the proposal of texts, analyses, and content. From a unique approach, it funnels content from understanding transformation mindset to practical actions that each participant can apply in their daily life.
Leading Transformation
Taught in English
There are 5 modules in this course
At the end of the first week, participants will have broadened their view of the depth of what we call business transformations and will be aware that the need for this process comes from the aspirations and concrete changes we are living in our society. This first week prepares the class for the next content.
5 videos18 readings1 quiz
Throughout this week, participants should reflect on their leadership skills, recognizing key aspects that can be key to driving a transformation.
5 videos10 readings1 quiz
This week, our focus will be to look at the concept of dialogue in-depth to apply it daily as a master resource to drive transformational. The principle is that dialogue is a key tool for leaders engage their teams into transformation.
4 videos8 readings1 discussion prompt
This week, we will emphasize the importance of processes in conducting business transformations. While a good outcome depends on good vision and energy to drive change, we will see that having a clear and well-defined process will be key to lasting success.
4 videos6 readings1 quiz
The goal of this last week is to reflect and bring tools for long-term transformation management. At the beginning of the process, the energy is high, and many advances happen. However, this is a long process, which will be incorporated little by little into the organization. This chapter is dedicated to recognizing long-term aspects that can sustain transformation and deal with natural problems of this kind of process.
4 videos6 readings1 quiz
