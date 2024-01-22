This program offers comprehensive content on leadership and transformation, encompassing topics such as strategic decision-making, change management, and organizational innovation. Learners will acquire skills to drive successful transformations, with outcomes including the ability to lead teams through change and collaborate effectively, and potential industry partnerships providing real-world insights and applications.
Applied Learning Project
The included projects focus on developing practical leadership and transformation skills, enabling learners to apply these competencies to address real-world challenges through hands-on experiences and problem-solving exercises, fostering a comprehensive understanding of effective leadership in dynamic environments.