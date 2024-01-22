Fundação Instituto de Administração
Leadership for the future Specialization
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Leadership for the future Specialization

Improve your leadership skills . Open your mind to diverse leadership styles and master a transformation mindset.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Viviane Mansi
Alfredo Castro

Instructors: Viviane Mansi

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

Leadership and Disruption

Course 115 hours4.8 (150 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Use LAB (Learn, Apply and Benefit) as a model for your development and storytelling as a powerful tool to engage and motivate.

  • Learn new competencies for the Great Reset scenario while determining the leadership brand, and know how you can apply “delegation”.

  • Apply a practical model to enhance your leadership style and generate business impacts: Autonomy, Reality, Task, defined by the A.R.T. of leadership.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Delegation
Category: Feedback
Category: Leadership of remote teams
Category: Disruption
Category: Storytelling for leaders

Communication Principles for Leaders

Course 220 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Communication
Category: Leadership

Career Management

Course 324 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Strategic Leadership
Category: Career Development

Leading Transformation

Course 418 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Strategic Leadership
Category: Culture Transformation

Instructors

Viviane Mansi
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

