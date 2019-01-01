Profile

Alfredo Castro

Professor

Bio

Professor, facilitator, coach, consultant and speaker. Faculty at FIA Business School for more than 2 decades, both Brazilian and European nationalities, had lived in Europe and Americas and delivers classes in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Author of 12 business books and co-author of 3 ATD Management books. International business consultant experience in implementing blended learning programs and human resource projects, in more than 120 companies, and more than 25 countries (Asia, Africa, Europe and Americas). Presented more than 27 sessions at ATD Conferences in different cities of USA.

Courses

Como engajar equipes e criar cultura em ambientes virtuais

Leadership and Disruption

