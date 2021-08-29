This course is fully focused on developing your new leadership skills. It was developed with the best models and based on best practices in the corporate world. Its content is current and practical, and updated with the latest in remote leadership, especially after the radical and disruptive changes that the world has had since the global pandemic.
Professionals in their first experience as a leader or need develop their leadership competencies to better lead hybrid and/or remote teams.
Use LAB (Learn, Apply and Benefit) as a model for your development and storytelling as a powerful tool to engage and motivate.
Learn new competencies for the Great Reset scenario while determining the leadership brand, and know how you can apply “delegation”.
Apply a practical model to enhance your leadership style and generate business impacts: Autonomy, Reality, Task, defined by the A.R.T. of leadership.
- Feedback
- Leadership of remote teams
- Disruption
- Storytelling for leaders
- Delegation
Disruptive leadership
Start by watching the first video to understand the LAB concept (Learn, Apply, and Benefit). During the first course week, you will gain an appreciation of the changes in the business scenario and the urgent need for new leadership competencies. You will understand how storytelling can be a powerful strategic communications tool to inform, engage, motivate and inspire remote teams and disrupt business, learning throughout real stories.
Life Long Learner
During the second course week you will understand how you can become a lifelong learner and focus on continual learning of new, in-demand skills to face the future of work successfully. Learning throughout real stories you will also recognize the importance of developing priorities and purpose and how to plan your life balance, finding a harmony between personal and professional lives.
What do they need
During the third course week you will know how to lead hybrid, face to face and/or remote teams. Learning throughout real stories you will understand the new models of leadership that will equip you for the new workplace, new demands and new challenges in the years to come and know how you can effectively delegate, follow up and give feedback.
Future is now
During the fourth course week you will know how to how to effectively navigate the challenges of significant organizational disruptions. These topics are particularly relevant in the wake of the global business transformation and disruption: leaders will need to develop new models for leading themselves, team and business. You will learn from some real stories and examples that will reference lessons leaders around the world in themes like digital transformation, innovation, disruption, agile leadership.
Hi, Prof. Alfredo This is happy learning expirence. I am hopeful to practices whic i learn from thihs cource and be IT student life long.
If the rest of the classes of this MBA are going to be as Prof. Alfredo Castro's Class for sure this will be an amazing experience, very enjoyable and great experience.
Very good tools for adopting as a role model leader
Professor Alfredo is great ! You can have great insights and concepts about leadership.
