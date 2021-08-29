About this Course

7,898 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Professionals in their first experience as a leader or need develop their leadership competencies to better lead hybrid and/or remote teams.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use LAB (Learn, Apply and Benefit) as a model for your development and storytelling as a powerful tool to engage and motivate.

  • Learn new competencies for the Great Reset scenario while determining the leadership brand, and know how you can apply “delegation”.

  • Apply a practical model to enhance your leadership style and generate business impacts: Autonomy, Reality, Task, defined by the A.R.T. of leadership.

Skills you will gain

  • Feedback
  • Leadership of remote teams
  • Disruption
  • Storytelling for leaders
  • Delegation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Professionals in their first experience as a leader or need develop their leadership competencies to better lead hybrid and/or remote teams.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration from Fundação Instituto de Administração. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Disruptive leadership

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Life Long Learner

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

What do they need

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Future is now

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADERSHIP AND DISRUPTION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder