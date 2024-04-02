Organizational design is a primary management tool for organizing business processes and developing organizational capabilities. The course focuses on developing an understanding of the basics of organizational design, how to utilize organizational design principles to manage change, and how to keep the design aligned with the needs of the firm and the demands to which it must respond. The design and development effort includes the study of organizational structures, the basic work patterns of the organization, organizational cultures, managerial roles, and the use of teams. The course also focuses on implementing and evaluating change initiatives and encourages students to assume the role of external consultants making relevant recommendations.
Managing a Diverse Workforce
Taught in English
Course
April 2024
4 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will focus on gaining a basic understanding of what diversity is, how it impacts you and the organization you work within, and why you should care.
2 videos5 readings1 quiz
In this module, you will focus on understanding how race and gender bias impact an organization’s productivity and how that bias impacts the targeted individuals.
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In this module, you will focus on understanding how various religious viewpoints can impact how you work with your teammates, your peers, and other cross-functional roles within an organization.
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In this module, you will review the concepts of age discrimination and agism; we’ll discuss how to manage groups you work with that have a wide array of individual ages.
1 video2 readings1 quiz
