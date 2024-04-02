University of North Texas
Managing a Diverse Workforce
University of North Texas

Managing a Diverse Workforce

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will focus on gaining a basic understanding of what diversity is, how it impacts you and the organization you work within, and why you should care.

In this module, you will focus on understanding how race and gender bias impact an organization’s productivity and how that bias impacts the targeted individuals.

In this module, you will focus on understanding how various religious viewpoints can impact how you work with your teammates, your peers, and other cross-functional roles within an organization.

In this module, you will review the concepts of age discrimination and agism; we’ll discuss how to manage groups you work with that have a wide array of individual ages.

Instructor

Jefferson Lee Haddox
University of North Texas
3 Courses232 learners

Offered by

University of North Texas

