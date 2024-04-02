University of North Texas
Pathways to Civic Engagement
University of North Texas

Pathways to Civic Engagement

Miranda Williams

Instructor: Miranda Williams

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will be considering key differences between civic engagement and service-learning. We also consider the connections between civic engagement and innovation. Additionally, using our individual resources in the community (what is sometimes called social capital) will be discussed. The role of cooperation, collaboration, and social order within our diverse society will be considered.

What's included

6 videos10 readings1 assignment

In this module, collaboration approaches and skills that can be used in groups and in the community are explored. Information on group dynamics and best practices when collaborating with others are also provided. Additionally, cultural diversity and making connections in a diverse society are discussed.

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 assignment

In this module, engaging in the community to address homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity will be explored as well as ways civic engagement is used to address these issues.

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 assignment

Many in the United States would describe US immigration as a flawed system. In this module, the past and present state of immigration and refugees will be explored as well as the potential role of civic engagement in addressing problems associated with migration. Additionally, we will discuss disabilities and mental health: what are they, what social stigmas are connected to them, and what is the role of civic engagement in addressing accessibility for all?

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 assignment

Miranda Williams
University of North Texas
3 Courses

University of North Texas

