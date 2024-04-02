This course will examine the various ways that individuals engage in a democratic society during the 21st century. Students reflect on their involvement, and sense of responsibility to something beyond individual pursuits, and how they can make a difference within the various contexts of neighborhoods, communities, nationally and globally. Exploration of relevant social problems, critical examination and reflection on what it means to be a citizen within these various contexts as well as an examination of personal values and assumptions, assist students in gaining a deeper understanding of themselves relative to the larger social context. This course also provides opportunities for the development of civic skills and values to enhance the student’s capacity to positively impact their community.
Pathways to Civic Engagement
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we will be considering key differences between civic engagement and service-learning. We also consider the connections between civic engagement and innovation. Additionally, using our individual resources in the community (what is sometimes called social capital) will be discussed. The role of cooperation, collaboration, and social order within our diverse society will be considered.
What's included
6 videos10 readings1 assignment
In this module, collaboration approaches and skills that can be used in groups and in the community are explored. Information on group dynamics and best practices when collaborating with others are also provided. Additionally, cultural diversity and making connections in a diverse society are discussed.
What's included
3 videos5 readings1 assignment
In this module, engaging in the community to address homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity will be explored as well as ways civic engagement is used to address these issues.
What's included
3 videos5 readings1 assignment
Many in the United States would describe US immigration as a flawed system. In this module, the past and present state of immigration and refugees will be explored as well as the potential role of civic engagement in addressing problems associated with migration. Additionally, we will discuss disabilities and mental health: what are they, what social stigmas are connected to them, and what is the role of civic engagement in addressing accessibility for all?
What's included
3 videos5 readings1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development
Prepare for a degree
Taking this course by University of North Texas may provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors in a related degree program which can help you decide if the topic or university is right for you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Personal Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.