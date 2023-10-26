Lund University
Cities, Climate and Change: Pathways and Opportunities
Lund University

Cities, Climate and Change: Pathways and Opportunities

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kes McCormick
Björn Wickenberg

Instructors: Kes McCormick

Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Increased knowledge on climate neutral and sustainable cities as well as the role of transformative skills and capacities.

  • Improved critical thinking on the opportunities and pathways for climate neutral and sustainable cities.

  • Deeper understanding of the relationship between transformative skills and capacities with climate action in cities.

  • Expanded ability to use systems thinking and the missions approach in the context of cities, climate and change.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

Assessments

5 quizzes, 5 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module we begin with looking at visions for climate action and the plans or strategies on how to achieve ambitious goals.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module we explore tools and data for climate action and creating both immediate and long-lasting impacts.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module we tackle the key challenge of financing climate action and the vital role of partnerships.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module we delve into community and citizen engagement and how it underpins climate action.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module we connect climate action to research, evaluation and innovation.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructors

Kes McCormick
Lund University
5 Courses129,742 learners
Björn Wickenberg
Lund University
1 Course557 learners

Offered by

Lund University

