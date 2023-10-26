Cities, Climate and Change: Pathways and Opportunities

How can we develop transformative skills and capacities to achieve climate neutral and sustainable cities?
This course explores how we can design, create and achieve climate neutral and sustainable cities. We embrace the “mission to the moon” approach for tackling greenhouse emissions from cities putting an emphasis on pathways and opportunities. We utilise insights and inspiration from Sweden, Europe and around the world. We target how to support individuals and organisations in developing transformative skills and capacities for climate action on climate neutral in cities. We focus on mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions but also connect to adaptation, resilience, social justice and sustainable development in the context of cities, climate and change.