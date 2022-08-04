About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

At least one year in higher education or professional experience in public or private organisations

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

At least one year in higher education or professional experience in public or private organisations

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Cities & Climate Change / 1.5°C alignment in cities

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Module 2: Urban Planning & Policy: Getting this right for climate & people

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 28 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Module 3: Renewable Energy in cities - Renewable Energy Solutions are crucial for cities to meet the 1.5°C target

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Module 4: Energy Efficiency in cities

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder