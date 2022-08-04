Jennifer Lenhart is WWF’s Global Cities Lead, which has engaged over 700 cities in almost 70 countries. She holds a PhD in urban climate governance from Wageningen University (Netherlands) and an Erasmus Mundus MSc in environmental science and policy, co-hosted by Lund University (MESPOM.eu). With 15 years’ experience addressing urban environmental challenges via holistic approaches, Jennifer previously worked at UN-Habitat in Nairobi, Kenya; the City of Malmö, Sweden, and an urban sustainability consultancy in Seattle. She is currently based in Santiago de Chile.