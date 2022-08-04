Carina Borgström Hansson has been with WWF since 2005. As a member of WWF’s global footprint steering group she has contributed to clarifying connections between consumption, investment, urbanization and humanity’s growing ecological footprint in WWF strategies as well as in WWF’s biannual publication Living Planet Report. In 2011 she piloted a WWF’s initiative to highlight urban solutions for attractive and sustainable lifestyles, with a focus on the role of cities in driving the transformation away from fossil fuels and towards a One Planet Future, a future where we can all live well within the capacity of our only living planet. For many years, Carina has been the WWF network’s focal point on cities, building up a community of WWF offices engaging with city transformation through WWF's One Planet City Challenge, which has to date mobilized +700 cities in +50 countries on 5 continents to publicly report their commitments and actions for a sustainable, climate resilient and renewable energy based future. Carina also leads the WWF Cities Urban Food System Working group and is a member of several advisory committees on the topic of urban sustainable development, ia the International Advisory Boards for GUST (Governance of Urban Sustainability Transitions), Naturvation, and the Advisory Committee for the Global Protocol for Community-Scale Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GPC). Carina has a PhD in human ecology from Lund University, Sweden.