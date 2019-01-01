Dr.
KES MCCORMICK is an Associate Professor at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University, Sweden. With a background in political science and environmental science, and 20 years of academic and management experience, I engage in a combination of interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research, education and collaboration activities. I actively work across the fields of sustainability, governance, innovation and cities. I am also deeply engaged in online education, capacity building and lifelong learning through Massive Open Online Courses. I coordinate the City Futures Academy - an online learning community on sustainable cities with over 100,000 participants. I have extensive experience with research, innovation, project and stakeholder management based on diverse leadership roles. I have worked in 30 projects and collaborated with over 200 organisations, including local governments, public agencies, business, NGOs and SMEs. I collaborate continuously with a range of local and international organisations. I am also the most downloaded author at Lund University. Since 2004, I have produced over 115 publications (with more than 250,000 downloads and 5000 citations) in a diversity of formats for a range of target audiences. Finally, I am an experienced teacher and course coordinator, and I am also a skilled moderator, engaging presenter and event organiser.