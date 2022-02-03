About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization
Beginner Level

The course is open to anyone without prerequisite.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Increased knowledge on cities and consumption.

  • Improved critical thinking on the opportunities and challenges for governing the sharing economy to contribute to urban sustainability.

  • Deeper understanding of the relationship between the sharing economy, cities, governance, consumption and urban sustainability.

  • Expanded ability to use systems thinking to assess cities and consumption.

Skills you will gain

  • Systems Thinking
  • sustainable development
  • city futures
Course 3 of 3 in the
Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization
Beginner Level

The course is open to anyone without prerequisite.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1 – Sharing Cities: Governing and Regulating

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Week 2 – Sharing Cities: Leading and Visioning

9 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3 – Sharing Cities: Providing and Evaluating

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4 – Sharing Cities: Enabling and Engaging

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization

Sustainable Cities and Communities

