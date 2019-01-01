Dr.
YULIYA VOYTENKO PALGAN is an Associate Professor in Sustainable Development at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE), Lund University, Sweden. She has over 12 years of experience in multicultural, multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary teams. She works in the areas of sustainability, urban governance, innovation and sustainable consumption. Her research focuses on strategies for sustainability solutions in new economies (i.e. bioeconomy, sharing economy and circular economy) and sustainable urban innovation and experimentation (e.g. nature based solutions in cities, urban living labs). Yuliya has produced around 100 publications in a variety of formats. She has published several edited books and special issues with colleagues including Urban Living Labs (Routledge 2018) and Smart and Sustainable Cities (Local Environment 2019). She leads a research project Sharing and the City (FORMAS) and contributes to the research projects Urban Sharing: Sustainability and Institutionalisation (ERC, GA No.771872) and NATURVATION (EC Horizon 2020, GA No.730243). Yuliya promoteS education for sustainability at postgraduate, graduate, undergraduate and professional levels. She teaches applied research and scholarly writing, environmental science, sustainable development, sustainable consumption, new business models for sustainable living, and the sharing economy. She teaches in several Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Yuliya works with society advising municipal leaders, policy makers, industry, entrepreneurs, knowledge institutes, NGOs and international organizations.