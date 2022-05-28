About this Course

6,329 recent views
Beginner Level

Relevant to experts from all disciplines

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Scenarios
  • Environmental Policy
  • Systems Thinking
  • Sustainability
  • Circular ecomony
Instructors

Offered by

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Key concepts to frame and communicate sustainability

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Sustainability through a systems lens

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Drivers for a sustainable future

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Innovation and Sustainability

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

