In this course, participants are introduced to key notions and concepts evolving in sustainability science that are relevant to all, independent to one's work or field of interest. After having completed the course, participants will have a better understanding of the vocabulary used today and should demonstrate the ability to reflect critically to integrate different perspectives of environmental, social, and economic sustainability to their specific area of interest or research.
Working for a sustainable future: concepts and approachesLund University
About this Course
Relevant to experts from all disciplines
Skills you will gain
- Scenarios
- Environmental Policy
- Systems Thinking
- Sustainability
- Circular ecomony
Relevant to experts from all disciplines
Instructors
Cristina ChaminadeProfessor in Innovation and Sustainability, Director of the MSc in Innovation and Global Sustainable Development
Offered by
Lund University
Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Key concepts to frame and communicate sustainability
The first module presents essential concepts within sustainability science, and methods used to describe, frame and communicate aspects of sustainability. We look at key questions such as what we mean with strong or weak sustainability, resilience, tipping points and the notion of planetary boundaries. We also look at some techniques used of envisioning alternative futures and transitions pathways.
Sustainability through a systems lens
The second module is all about systems thinking and how systemic approaches are applied today to achieve long-term sustainability goals. Your will see what we mean with systems thinking and how systems thinking and design is applied in practice to find new solutions.
Drivers for a sustainable future
The third module touches upon drivers for a sustainable future, namely links to economy and businesses with an introduction to notions of a circular economy, and also policy and regulatory frameworks. Your will learn the basics of transformative policy frames and how they are designed and applied through a number of real-case examples.
Innovation and Sustainability
This module discusses the links between innovation and sustainability, highlighting approaches for technological, social, institutional and financial innovations. Some examples, or cases, aim to show how different actors across society balance in practice the need for innovative approaches for social, environmental and economic sustainability.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.