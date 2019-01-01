Profile

Ali Mansourian

Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor

Bio

- Ali Mansourian has a background is Geospatial Information Science (GIS) with research direction on the use of Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (AI) for spatial and temporal analysis for problems related to sustainability, health and spatial epidemiology, disaster management, and urban planning. He is council member of Association of Geographic Information Laboratories in Europe (AGILE), member of United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN GGIM) Academic Network, and member of two OGC Domain Working Groups for “Artificial Intelligence in geoinformatics” and “Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies”. He has been coordinator of several EU projects related to sustainability and environment.

Courses

Working for a sustainable future: concepts and approaches

