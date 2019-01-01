Profile

Helen Avery

Researcher

Bio

Helen is currently working on issues of infrastructure choices and sustainable society-building in post-conflict contexts of the Middle East. She has earlier been engaged internationally in assessing needs for disaster relief, as well as support to displaced communities. Helen is a member of the Systemic Design Association (SDA), and has a particular interest in the use of participatory approaches, collective design and future-oriented methodologies to accelerate sustainability transitions in energy, agriculture, water resources and urban planning.

Courses

Working for a sustainable future: concepts and approaches

