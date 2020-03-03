About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization
Beginner Level

The course is open to anyone without prerequisite.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Increased knowledge on urban nature and nature-based solutions.

  • Improved critical thinking on the opportunities and challenges for nature-based solutions to contribute to transforming cities.

  • Deeper understanding of the relationship between cities, nature and innovation.

  • Expanded ability to use systems thinking to assess nature-based solutions.

Skills you will gain

  • Systems Thinking
  • sustainable development
  • city futures
Course 2 of 3 in the
Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization
Instructors

Offered by

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

International overview of nature-based solutions

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Assessment methods for nature-based solutions

9 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Governance strategies for nature-based solutions

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Business models for nature-based solutions

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization

Sustainable Cities and Communities

