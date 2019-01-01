Dr.
BERNADETT KISS is a Lecturer at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University, Sweden as well as a Visiting Researcher at the School of International Studies at Utsunomiya University, Japan. Bernadett has a diverse background and experience in business and project management, and communication. She currently works with sustainable urban governance and related issues, such as policy and policy evaluation, energy efficiency in buildings, nature in cities, urban innovations, learning, and stakeholder management. Currently, she is an active partner in an EU funded Horizon 2020 project on urban nature-based innovations (2017-2020). She is amongst others the author of a recently published chapter on Resilience through Nature-based Solutions (2019) and the editor of book on Diversity in Education: crossing cultural, disciplinary and professional divides (2017).