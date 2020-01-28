AR
Mar 3, 2020
Excellent course I have learned alot about the importance of nature and how nature can be used as a solution for solving urban problems. Great experencie can't wait for the next course.
SE
Feb 17, 2020
Excellent preparation and presentation of course materials, enthusiastic lecturers, good selection of case study and broad perspective on the subject-keep up the good work!
By Kithmini W•
Jan 27, 2020
This course is a mandatory subject to the construction industry and i recommended to complete this for the undergraduate students and after higher study students.This will lead to us to planning ,designing and monitoring process sustainable with the nature for a better future.i'm sure i will support for my city to develop such kind of knowledge which i get from this course.Thank you all of lectures ,videos and the notes.
By Md. N N•
Oct 11, 2020
Such a wonderful course! Nature based solution can increase resilience and address climate change in cities. The course is not about how to design them in particular but has so much ammunition that you can completely internalize NBS. Policy and mainstreaming is the focus. But you would be hooked on reading and understanding policy. 14 institutes of Europe with EU contribute to this. The videos, readings and quizzes are great. It is a must for urban planners, architects, municipal staffs and citizens alike. highly enjoyable learning experience and really broaden the knowledge. and finally one secret of mine...nearly trying almost 4 to 5 years, enrolling almost 50 moocs in coursera, THIS IS MY FIRST SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED MOOC. Thanks to this course for enabling me to break the wall. Hopefully, finishing more moocs on cities soon.
By Chronis R•
Jun 12, 2021
I have really enjoyed the course and although some people have mentioned (in their reviews) that it could have been in more depth, I found it informative enough (even for someone like me that has a MSc in environmental studies). And if someone has the time to read all the extra material, in my opinion the course is more than in depth. I have learned a lot of new things, especially in aspects that I wasnt that familiar, like basics of planning and managing a project (environmental or not). In addition, and at the moment I think its one of few courses of its kind (using green infrastructures in an urban environment for sustainability, tackling climate change and several other benefits). I hope to see more courses of this kind, and even whole degrees around urban greening, urban horticulture/agriculture etc.
By Rashi G K•
Apr 8, 2020
I loved this course and enjoyed learning about the new concept of nature based solutions. The videos were engaging. I hope more such courses are designed and it would be amazing to have one which interfaces NBS with a particular sector, such as transportation. How can we practically apply it to our projects? Would be very useful to learn about. I would also recommend a twitter hashtag which would have helped built a longer lasting community of those interested in this area. As of now I would tweet marking Kes McCormick, Harriett Bulkeley, NATURVATION etc. Some other MOOCs I have been part of have had specific hashtags which have really helped build longer term engagement and sustainability around the area.
By Charmae P W•
Jun 4, 2021
A very rich learning journey and very straightforward, clear and concise course structure. I've learned so much especially in terms of innovation pathways in NBS. The case examples videos are also very helpful and the podcast series is a great way to break the screen time and just listen to the insights of various practitioners and experts who have implemented NBS in their cities. Overall, a very rewarding learning experience for this course. Kudos Lund University and Naturvation!
By Sergio E M H•
Mar 10, 2020
It is a very wide course in knowledge, very practical to acquire knowledge, with readings and very didactic videos and with a wide range of topics very useful for my professional development.
By Albert R•
Mar 4, 2020
By Sabrina E•
Feb 18, 2020
By 郭逸飞•
Jan 21, 2020
Thanks so much for your good presentation. Hope to see you in future!
By Nicole M•
Jan 30, 2020
Lund's sustainability courses never dissapoint!
By Simon C•
Sep 12, 2020
I enjoyed the course, even though it's sympathies to neo-liberal pathways of development seemed to undermine its own objectives. These issues cannot be removed from a wider social consciousness regarding society, history and politics. Economics has always been the parasite that destroys environments and the disadvantaged people of the world, through colonialism, capitalism, war, and interventionist 'development' projects. Nonetheless, I got a useful insight into the implementation of NBS and some of the challenges faced when trying to bring them into reality.
By Milan W•
May 4, 2020
Thank you for creating such an interactive and interesting course. I am walking through my city with a lot more attention to the little urban nature we already have and also see where there would be massive potential to further integrate more NBS. The course also gave me great basic knowledge on NBSs, the different integration concepts and also where problems arise. I hope this topic will grow in importance and that the government will take proactive approaches now. In the city of Hamburg, the Senat is looking for NBS rather than grey infrastructure to protect the city from the rising sea level and the increasing storm surge events.
By Lizzy O•
Jun 11, 2020
Very accessible, informational, enlighting and inspirational course! It was with great pleasure that I educated myself each week on the different topics of Nature Based Solutions. I feel I have a deeper understanding of the different underlying actors and necessities as well as the possibilities for implementation, collaboration and business models needed for NBS. To connect with the greater picture of NBS already implemented, being in the process of implementation or being planned by many cities all over the world was really inspirational and uplifting. Thank you!
By Elena W•
Oct 19, 2020
Incredibly informative and comprehensive course. Not only an introduction to NBS but provides ideas and vision for moving forward. Wonderful course and highly recommend.
By 艳舞贾•
Mar 17, 2020
Great course and amazing speakers! What you are sharing here is super meaningful, and I would like to know more about NBU and make my efforts if it is possible. Thanks！
By R S•
Jul 2, 2021
Content is too vague and doesn't actually provide working solutions. The course is structured mostly on a case-study based mode of teaching. However, almost all the case studies are limited to the european context.
By Alison N•
Oct 18, 2020
Stimulating, well organised and a clear structure for a beginner like me. A good balance between theory and case studies. I particularly enjoyed doing the written piece and discovered a community garden in the centre of my town that I did not know existed.
One practical comment, it took me a lot longer to do the weekly readings than the 10 minutes indicated.
I would recommend this course to anyone interested in sustainability and local initiatives. I shall look for further courses to continue with and I would love to go and visit Malmo once we can travel again.
By Sri M G•
Jul 23, 2021
It's been a valuable experience to learn about nature-based solutions for a sustaiable urban development. Not just the knowledge from the lecturer, but also the case studies from many cities around the world. Many dimensions are covered, from what, why and how to implement it. We also are introduced to different challenges, key drivers to motivate one to develop a green initiative. Overall, EXCELLENT and thank you Lund University. Looking forward to having an online post master's courses from you.
By Maria A G A•
Feb 19, 2021
The course helps to understand how nature-based solutions are essential resources for cities to face the challenges related to the climate crisis, in addition to making them better places to live. It helps to think about the responsibility of ordinary people and the importance of their participation in a changing context. It inspired many reflections and helped me to think about the problems in my city and how nature can be a great ally to solve them. Ready for citizen action.
By Daniel G•
Aug 16, 2021
Great introductory course on how nature based solutions can improve climate resilience and quality of life for urban residents. Especially enjoyed the section that discussed creating multiple value propositions for urban nature projects that span the interest and benefits of a variety of stakeholders. It would be great to see another course that looks at some of the areas covered in more detail or even a nature based solutions specialization.
By Munasinghage P W P•
Sep 12, 2021
It is a great pleasure to study this topic at Lund University. Also would like to express that the topic is significant to the present contest because we all have to face the climate change challenge in the future. At least if we can start at the grassroots level to meet the challenges, we think that is the most efficient way. Thank you again for the lovey and exciting dialogues, discussions, and explanations throughout the course.
By sayamon s•
May 23, 2021
Thank you very much for hard working. To launch the excellent and effective course like this , it needs to prepare a ton of resource. Case studies and intervention are the most interested part for a beginner as me. However, podcast session seems to be completed because it is heard to follow and do imagination if you are not native speaker and do not a local people in particular area.. Again, thank you so much / Sayamon, Thailand
By Keith H•
Nov 11, 2021
Very worthwhile course. Follows current environmenta requirements for shaping cities. The use of Nature Based Solutions and Naturvation. Adaptation and Mainstreaming. Assessment methods and Indicators. Infrastructures .This course will introduce you to a very valuable set of rules and factors, A syntax and language you can use making you familiar with Nbs and Naturvation and its appropriate use
By Dominique H•
May 29, 2020
I loved this course! It's so great to learn about ways we can help mitigate climate change by embracing nature, and I'm glad to know so many knowledgeable people have been researching and developing this subject to teach us. The instructors were informative, the material was well-developed and easily understood, and I got to learn about new universities carrying out this research.
By Nic P•
Feb 8, 2020
I really liked the course content being mostly videos and case studies - so many inspiring real tangible examples. The wording in the quiz's was at times confusing, but you get additional attempts to pass so that's fine. The draft assignment was due end Week 2 and final by week 4 so that was a surprise, but well worth doing the assignment for the learnings.