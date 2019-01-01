Prof.
CHRISTINE WAMSLER is an expert in sustainable urban development with focus on integral climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, climate policy mainstreaming, resilience and transformation. She is Professor in Sustainability Science at Lund University Centre for Sustainability Studies (LUCSUS), former Co-director of the Lund University Centre for Societal Resilience, Research Fellow at the Centre of Natural Disaster Science (CNDS), and Honorary Research Fellow of the Global Urbanism Research Group at the Global Development Institute (GDI) of the University of Manchester, UK. In addition, Christine has been working as a consultant for different organizations, such as the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), the German, Austrian and Belgium Red Cross, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), the Swedish Organization for Individual Relief (SOIR/IM) and various local NGOs. Places where she has worked and conducted research include Brazil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, India, Kosovo, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Sweden, Tanzania, Togo and the UK. Christine’s work has shaped international debates and knowledge on individual, social, institutional and policy transformations in a context of climate change. She has led many international projects and published over 100 academic papers, book chapters, working papers and books on these issues.