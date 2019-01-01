Profile

Prof. Harriet Bulkeley

    Prof. HARRIET BULKELEY holds joint appointments as Professor in the Department of Geography, Durham University, and at the Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development, Utrecht University. Her research focuses on environmental governance and the politics of climate change, energy and sustainable cities. She has published 8 books, several edited collections and over 60 papers, including An Urban Politics of Climate Change (Routledge 2015) and Accomplishing Climate Governance (CUP 2016). Harriet currently Co-ordinates the H2020 NATURVATION project examining the role of urban innovation with nature based solutions for sustainable development and is a co-investigator on the H2020 REINVENT project examining the political and financial challenges of decarbonisation. She has undertaken commissioned research for the UK Government, European Commission, NGOs, UN-Habitat and the World Bank. In 2014, Harriet was awarded the King Carl XVI Gustaf Professorship in Environmental Science and a Visiting Professorship at Lund University, Sweden and in 2018 was granted the Back Award by the Royal Geographical Society in recognition of the policy impact of her work on climate change. She was elected as a Fellow of the British Academy in 2019.

    Urban Nature: Connecting Cities, Sustainability and Innovation

    Greening the Economy: Sustainable Cities

